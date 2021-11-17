The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• A Dellwood Road resident reported items stolen from an unlocked vehicle Oct. 17.
Grant
• A male with a lacerated ear due to wearing a mask was arrested Oct. 17 at Mile 12 of the Gateway Trail on a Ramsey County warrant for misdemeanor arson after Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched out to that location regarding a male walking along the trail talking to himself and behaving strangely. During the arrest search, deputies located a glass amphetamine-smoking pipe in his pocket.
• The subject admitted to smoking meth five hours earlier. At jail, deputies found an additional glass pipe and clear baggie of a white crystalline substance in another pocket. He was seen by a doctor at Lakeview Hospital before being returned to jail.
• A Minnesota motorist was warned about marijuana and paraphernalia in a motor vehicle Oct. 17 following a traffic stop for equipment violation on Lake Elmo Avenue N. and 66th Street N. The items were confiscated for destruction.
• The driver of a gray GMC Jimmy was cited Oct. 21 on Highway 96 and Manning Avenue N. for failure to provide proof of insurance and misuse of a license plate after deputies on routine patrol pulled him over for displaying plates registered to another vehicle. The driver admitted to putting his father’s plates on his own vehicle as he had not yet transferred the title nor obtained insurance on his vehicle. Deputies gave the driver a courtesy ride home.
Mahtomedi
• A Shamrock Way resident on Oct. 17 reported property theft.
• The Mahtomedi Fire Department on East Avenue reported an unknown male with a fire department access key for burglary after he entered the facility Oct. 18 and stole all the master keys from the office.
• A Loretta Lane resident on Oct. 19 reported receiving a suspicious package.
• An East Avenue resident on Oct. 20 reported credit card transaction fraud.
• A newspaper carrier at 3:49 a.m. Oct. 21 reported a bear for running into her vehicle while she was delivering papers in the 1000 block of Griffin Avenue. When deputies arrived on the scene and checked the area, they reported no damage to the complainant’s vehicle and no bear. As Mahtomedi’s deer population is much larger than its bear population, deputies suggested a deer might have been at the root of all the consternation.
• Deputies working extra patrol for the Manning Avenue detour detail cited a motorist at 7:28 a.m. Oct. 22 in the 7000 block of Hilton Trail N. for driving after suspension after they pulled him over for because the driver’s side headlight was not illuminated. On routine presentation of the driver’s license, the motorist showed only a Minnesota identification. A quick mobile data computer (MDC) check revealed the driver to have been suspended. The subject was verbally warned for the malfunctioning headlight.
• A Loretta Lane resident on Oct. 22 reported items stolen from a motor vehicle. No suspect information exists.
Pine Springs
• A motorist was cited at 12:32 a.m. Oct. 23 on Hilton Trail N. at Highway 36 for driving after revocation.
