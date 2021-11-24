The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• Residents in the 4500 block of Birch Ridge Road at 1:29 a.m. Nov. 7 reported a burglary after they heard the sound of an outside window opening downstairs and saw the screen begin to open. They also observed the shadow of a person outside the glass. When the homeowners turned the light on, they heard someone running away. A search of the area was unsuccessful.
• The Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E reported a burglary Nov. 7, during which a cash register drawer was pried open and the cash removed. The potential suspect identified on video surveillance has been linked to similar previous thefts, most notably the stealing of a cash register drawer from the Freedom Valu Center in Shoreview that same night. The case is under investigation.
• A Red Wing woman was mailed a citation after she was caught shoplifting Nov. 7 from the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E. The woman had concealed items and was in the process of leaving the store without paying when she was prevented from doing so by loss prevention staff. However, she resisted and fled — but not before leaving behind a bag of merchandise. Among the items in the bag the subject left behind was her driver's license, complete with picture that matched her face. Now the shoplifter joins the growing list of known shoplifters on file at the store.
• White Bear Lincoln in the 3400 block of Highway 61 on Nov. 8 reported a vehicle purchased with a check drawn from an inactive account. The vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as stolen, following numerous unsuccessful attempts by the dealership to have the vehicle returned or the check made good.
• A Coon Rapids woman, 26, and a Blaine woman, 26, were both cited for shoplifting from the Vadnais Heights Walmart Nov. 8 after they were observed putting on clothing, concealing items and leaving the store without paying. The two females were cited and released.
• The Vadnais Heights Target in the 900 block of County Road E on Nov. 8 reported Apple products stolen on Oct. 31 and on Nov. 6 by the same suspect. That same suspect has also been implicated in similar thefts in Coon Rapids. The case is under investigation.
• A handgun was reported found Nov. 8 in the Walmart parking lot in the 800 block of County Road E. After the firearm's identification number was run through the NCIC database, it was found to have been stolen on Oct. 9 from a clear purse belonging to a Little Canada woman and left in a shopping cart at that same location.
White Bear Township
• A Lino Lakes man reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Honda Accord Nov. 7 while it was parked in a church parking lot in the 4600 block of Greenhaven Drive.
• A juvenile is suspected of criminal damage to property in the 5900 block of Pintail Lane, following a Nov. 8 report. Camera footage captured a person vandalizing neighborhood properties between Oct. 16 and Nov. 8. Further investigation linked the multiple incidents; after interviews with the suspect and his parents, the case has been referred to the county attorney for review.
• The Holiday gas station in the 5900 block of Highway 61 reported criminal damage to property at 4:41 a.m. Nov. 9 after the car wash payment and entry machine was forcibly removed from its post. Video review of the incident shows the damage was done shortly before staff arrived on scene. After an area check for the suspect was made, the machine was recovered nearby and returned to gas station staff. The case is under further investigation.
