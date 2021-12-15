The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A resident in the 900 block of County Road D reported being robbed of a MacBook Air Nov. 22 following a FaceBook Marketplace transaction during which the "buyer" suddenly grabbed the item and ran out of the house with it, entered a silver vehicle and fled eastbound on County Road E.
• Jimmy's Food and Drink in the 1100 block of County Road E on Nov. 23 reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill for payment. The person tendering the bill was cooperative with Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies, stating the bill was received from the bank ATM the day before.
• A Stillwater woman reported a purse stolen from the front passenger seat of her vehicle during the early afternoon of Nov. 23 while it was parked in the Vadnais Heights Walmart employee parking area in the 800 block of County Road E. The rear passenger window was smashed in for access. While deputies were taking her report, she received an alert of declined use attempt at the Walmart.
• A New Brighton man reported a drop hitch and rock tamers stolen Nov. 24 from a parked vehicle while he was at the parts counter inside a business in the 1400 block of County Road E.
• A Maplewood man, 35, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. Nov. 26 in the 4200 block of Bridgewood Terrace for domestic assault. The report has been forwarded to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• Loss prevention personnel at the Vadnais Heights Walmart chronicled their week's work. On Nov. 26, they reported a pair of females for stealing two carts of merchandise and loading them into two vehicles before fleeing. A Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued on the vehicle that had a functioning license plate. The other vehicle had a temporary tag. On Nov. 27, a St. Paul woman, 29, was cited for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the store. On Nov. 28, squads responded to two more theft reports. A West St. Paul woman, 38, was cited Nov. 28 for misdemeanor theft and trespassed after loss prevention personnel observed her underscanning items and passing all points of sale. On Dec. 2, loss prevention employees stopped an uncooperative female and recovered some, but not all, of the items she stole before fleeing the store. A KOPS alert was issued on her vehicle. A Vadnais Heights woman, 31, and a Minneapolis man, 30, were cited for shoplifting Dec. 2 at the store after they were observed not scanning all their items at the self-checkout. They were described as cooperative. A White Bear Lake woman, 22, was arrested and issued a trespass notice Dec. 3 for theft after she was seen passing all points of sale with unpaid merchandise. A Vadnais Heights man, 41, was arrested Dec. 4 at the Walmart for gross misdemeanor driving on a license canceled due to unsafe behavior; his passenger, a Minneapolis man, 40, was arrested for misdemeanor theft after the latter was detained for shoplifting.
• A St. Paul woman reported bags of items purchased at Burlington Coat Factory stolen from an uncovered truck bed Nov. 26 while she was inside the Vadnais Heights Walmart shopping.
• A Shoreview woman reported her purse stolen from the back seat of her vehicle Nov. 27,after she left the driver’s door open to arrange items in the front seat after shopping at the Walmart. She realized the purse had been stolen when she couldn't start the car because the key fob was in the purse.
• Jewelry, cash and a spare vehicle key were reported stolen Nov. 27 from the 100 block of Star Circle after the home was entered through an unlocked window.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen at 5:45 a.m. Nov. 28 from the 1200 block of County Road D after its owner heard it start up and drive out of the parking lot. After the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center database, St. Paul police recovered it at 8:45 a.m. with the radio removed.
• The Speedway store in the 1000 block of County Road E reported a Dec. 1 shoplifter who was also in the store shoplifting the previous day.
• The Target store in the 900 block of County Road E on Dec. 2 reported cell phones stolen from the store. After the suspect was identified, a KOPS alert was issued. The suspect has been involved in multiple crimes from various Target stores.
• A St. Paul woman, 36, was cited Dec. 2 at the Speedway station in the 1000 block of County Road E for shoplifting after she was seen on video concealing items in her purse. She was issued a trespass notice and released.
