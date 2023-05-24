The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
A North St. Paul woman, 32, was arrested on a warrant April 20, after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in a parking lot in the 3400 block of Rice Street, where the registered owner was known to have a warrant for her arrest.
The theft of a license plate from a vehicle parked at Jimmy’s Conference Center in the 3500 block of Labore Road April 20 turned out to be false, after deputies discovered the complainant gave a false name and video surveillance footage showed no theft had occurred.
The catalytic converter of a Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen April 21 while the vehicle was parked in an apartment lot in the 1100 block of County Road D.
A St. Paul man, 31, was arrested for felony theft April 21 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E, after he was stopped by loss prevention personnel for scanning only the food items in his cart at the self-checkout and walking out of the store with more than $1,400 in merchandise that he didn’t pay for. The suspect told deputies he stole the items on purpose because he “only had $100 and wanted extra stuff.”
The city reported criminal damage to property April 21 after witnesses observed a tan Ford F-150 veer into the ditch in the 2600 block of Mallard Ponds Blvd., take out a “Watch for Children” sign and damage a sewage pipe. The vehicle was not on scene when deputies arrived. Witnesses stated that a silver van turned up and towed the hit-and-run vehicle out of the ditch.
A Maplewood man, 35, and a Maplewood woman, 37, were cited for theft April 22 after they stole a wallet from a customer who had left it on the counter at Buerkle Honda in the 3300 block of Highway 61. CCTV footage captured a male picking up the victim’s wallet and putting it in his pocket before leaving the property. The subject was seen driving a silver Honda Odyssey with a damaged rear bumper, and an alert was issued. At 3:05 a.m. April 23, deputies spotted the suspect vehicle at a Kwik Trip store and spoke to the suspects. On being shown a photo of the theft in which he was featured, the suspect admitted to taking the wallet and agreed to return the victim’s credit cards that had been taken to the suspect’s hotel room. The female accomplice returned the $50 bill that had been in the victim’s wallet.
A license plate reported found at the side of the road in the 800 block of County Road E on April 23 was discovered to have been stolen out of Eagan.
A Minneapolis woman, 31, was arrested on a warrant April 24 at a hotel in the 1100 block of County Road E after deputies responded to the scene of disorderly conduct. As deputies sorted out a nonpaying guest who snuck into a room, they discovered that the person had a warrant for her arrest on a first-degree burglary charge.
Halverson Concrete Concepts Inc. of Hudson, Wisconsin, reported one of their work trailers loaded with concrete construction forms stolen from the 4100 block of Isaac Court over the weekend of April 21-24. On April 25, Coon Rapids police found the license plate of the stolen trailer in the bed of a stolen pickup truck.
Two juvenile males were arrested April 25 for motor vehicle theft after a vehicle with the keys inside was stolen April 23 from an attached garage in the 800 block of Bella Drive. The vehicle was located after it became involved in an aggravated assault in Forest Lake. Deputies, along with the Forest Lake Police Department, the Eden Prairie Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol, pursued the vehicle for one minute and covered one mile. The chase was terminated with the assistance of the State Patrol air support overhead. The suspects surrendered without resistance.
A Vadnais Heights man reported the driver’s side window of his vehicle broken in sometime over the weekend of April 23-26 while it was parked in a lot in the 1000 block of County Road D. Nothing of value was taken.
A Vadnais Heights man, 31 was formally banned from a business in the 800 block of County Road D following a disorderly conduct complaint April 26.
