The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Vadnais Heights man, 19, was arrested on an outstanding Isanti County warrant Aug. 15 in the 3900 block of Clover Avenue.
• A St. Paul man, 59, was arrested for gross misdemeanor DWI Aug. 15 in the area of Labore Road and Labore Industrial Court following a report of a vehicle swerving all over the road. After the driver refused to participate in the standardized field sobriety tests and portable breath test, he was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment of a prior injury. A blood draw search warrant was served on him, and vehicle seizure paperwork completed. Investigators are currently awaiting evidence for final charging.
• A Little Canada man, 37, was arrested for second-degree DUI at 3:06 a.m. Aug. 16 on Willow Lake Blvd. and Vadnais Center Drive after deputies were dispatched out to assist a motorist. The subject also owned multiple misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor domestic warrants out of Anoka and Hennepin counties.
• A resident in the 1200 block of County Road D on Aug. 16 reported a package containing jewelry stolen from her mailbox. The case is part of an active investigation of several mail thefts in the area. A building video shows the suspect taking the package on Aug. 14.
• A grab-and-go theft was reported Aug. 16 at Famous Footwear in the 900 block of County Road E. Approximately $300 in merchandise was taken.
• A St. Paul man reported $500 taken from his bank account Aug. 17 after he allowed an unidentified person in the 3400 block of Rice Street to use his phone to call a friend after he said he had just been robbed. It was later determined that the suspect had used a ZELLE app to access the victim's account. The case is under investigation.
• A Blaine man, 23, was arrested for domestic assault late on Aug. 18 in the 1100 block of County Road D after deputies were dispatched out on a domestic.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 26, was arrested for assault Aug. 19 in the 100 block of Mayfair Road after deputies were dispatched out to investigate a 911 hang-up.
• Following a traffic stop, a Maplewood woman, 36, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 1100 block of County Road D for violating a domestic assault no contact order (DANCO). After deputies conducted a random computer check, a Maplewood man, 34, was pulled over and cited for driving after revocation and his passenger transported for the DANCO violation. A valid driver was summoned to take custody of the vehicle.
• Mail theft was reported Aug. 20 from the 1200 block of County Road D after a Fedex delivery made at 4:40 p.m. resulted in a missing package at 5:00 p.m.
• A Maplewood woman, 54, was cited for misdemeanor theft Aug. 20 from the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E after she was caught shoplifting. She was trespassed and released.
• A Maplewood man reported his vehicle stolen Aug. 21 from the 800 block of County Road E after he dropped his key ring containing car and house keys while inside the Walmart. When he went out to his vehicle, it was not where it had been parked.
• A Minneapolis woman reported her vehicle stolen Aug. 21 from the 1100 block of County Road E after an acquaintance snatched her car keys off a restaurant table and left with her boyfriend and another unidentified acquaintance. The three then left the area driving the victim's car.
White Bear Township
• An outboard motor was reported stolen overnight Aug. 13-14 from the 5300 block of Bald Eagle Blvd. W.
• A leg bone was reported discovered Aug. 19 on wooded ground near a residence in the 4400 block of Grace Street and turned over to deputies to be placed into evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.