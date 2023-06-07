The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
An Andover man, 27, is suspected of taking the keys and motor vehicle from a family member in the 4300 block of Thornhill Lane without permission May 8, and being involved in a crash in Anoka County. The driver was arrested on multiple charges.
Harassment involving juveniles was reported May 8 in the 900 block of County Road D. Parents were made aware of the behavior and are now working to resolve those issues.
Residents in the 490 block of Evergreen Drive reported unemployment benefits applied for in their name May 9.
A White Bear Lake woman, 43, was cited May 9 at the Walmart store in the 800 block of County Road E for misdemeanor theft after loss prevention personnel observed her switching tags and under-ringing $89.14 in merchandise at the self-checkout. After she was nabbed leaving the store, she claimed sole responsibility and was banned from the premises along with her male companion.
Residents in the 1100 block of County Road D reported the passenger side door handle and glove compartment of their vehicle damaged while it was parked in a lot overnight May 9-10.
A Minneapolis man, 22, was arrested for DWI at 1:46 a.m. May 10 at the Kwik Trip station in the 3200 block of Highway 61 after deputies on routine patrol on southbound Highway 61 at County Road E observed the subject’s vehicle in front of the squad making erratic lane changes and veering over the center median area. On contact, the subject became uncooperative and began filming his encounter with Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies until he was arrested.
A White Bear Lake woman reported her rental vehicle and her purse inside it stolen May 10 while she was inside a convenience store in the 3200 block of Highway 61. The vehicle was recovered unoccupied in St. Paul.
A Fridley woman, 42, was cited for misdemeanor theft at the Walmart May 10 after she was caught concealing $92.37 in merchandise and passing all points of sale. Before she was trespassed from the store, she was advised of her active Hennepin County misdemeanor warrant.
Deputies responded to a disorderly conduct call at 1:59 a.m. May 11 at Jimmy’s Bar & Grill in the 3500 block of Labore Road in response to a fifth-degree assault between two friends.
A resident in the 4300 block of Thornhill Lake on May 11 reported some $40 in work-related items taken from an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway after the vehicle had been rummaged through. No suspect information.
White Bear Township
A Stillwater woman was mailed a citation for leaving the scene of an accident following a report of a hit-and-run May 7 in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive. After details of the accident were confirmed by surveillance video, the subject’s insurance information was obtained by the Stillwater Police Department.
A resident in the 4600 block of Allendale Drive reported debit cards stolen from his mailbox May 8 and subsequently used in the area to the tune of $3,000.
The Holiday Store in the 5900 block of Highway 61 reported an employee for stealing $90 worth of lottery tickets May 8.
Terroristic threats were reported May 10 at a business in the 4200 block of Otter Lake Road after workplace comments were investigated. An employee ended up being fired, and deputy presence was coordinated to carry out the termination.
