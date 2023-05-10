The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
A Vadnais Heights man, 31, was arrested for assault following a domestic in the 4100 block of Centerville Road at 10:02 p.m. April 8.
A Vadnais Heights woman reported unauthorized use of her cash app April 9 after she provided a courtesy ride in the 1000 block of County Road E to two persons who said their vehicle had broken down. When one of the suspects asked to use the victim’s phone to call an insurance company, a payment of $420 was made without her knowledge. The case is under investigation in conjunction with other similar cases.
A Maplewood man, 48, was arrested at 3:03 a.m. April 11 on Highway 61 at I-694 on a domestic warrant and for violating the controlled substance law, after deputies on patrol stopped to assist a male walking on the side of the road and found out about his legal status.
A set of license plates was reported stolen April 11 from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Belland Avenue.
Management of the Willow Ridge Apartments in the 1200 block of County Road D Circle on April 12 reported an apartment door heavily damaged and the lock changed while the occupant was away for 30 days.
Violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO) was reported April 12 in the 3500 block of Vadnais Center Drive, after deputies took a harassment report.
A business in the 400 block of Highway 96 reported threats received to the business and its employees on April 12.
A Vadnais Heights man, 25, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. April 12 in the 4300 block of Buckingham Court for domestic assault after deputies were dispatched out to the scene of a domestic.
A 2011 black, four-door Chrysler 200 was reported stolen from the 800 block of County Road D at 7:35 a.m. April 13, after the key was left with the vehicle.
A resident in the 3200 block of Ridgewood Avenue on April 13 reported hearing a nearby rooster crow for the past six months. Deputies contacted the owners, who stated they would be consuming the bird during a festival later that day.
A resident in the 4300 block of Bramblewood Avenue reported being a fraud victim April 14 after he responded to a phishing e-mail impersonating “LifeLock” and offering a $300 refund. The victim provided bank account information and purchased $1,000 in gift cards at Target to transfer the money to the scammer, according to instructions, as required to “receive the refund.” The victim’s bank informed him that he had fallen victim to a scam and was out the $1,000.
A resident in the 4100 block of Honeysuckle Court reported a raccoon on his roof April 14. The animal control officer provided the caller with a shortlist of wildlife removal contractors.
White Bear Township
A White Bear Township man, 31, was arrested on a Dakota County warrant at 10:23 p.m. April 7 in the 2600 block of Parkview Drive.
An adult bear and two cubs were reported at 9:51 p.m. April 10 in the area of Orchard Avenue and Overlake Avenue. The information was passed on to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for tracking. The RCSO immediately prepared a bear brochure for countywide distribution, “Black Bear Sighting – Community Update 2023,” describing what to do when sighting bears.
A bear cub sighting was reported at 7:27 a.m. April 13 on I-35E at County Road J, and the State Patrol was notified. The bear was not spotted, but was later seen on southbound I-35E in Lino Lakes in Anoka County and reported to the DNR for tracking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.