The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A resident in the 3900 block of Elmwood Street on June 13 reported finding a bag suspected of containing a controlled substance in her driveway. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies took custody of the bag to be sent to the laboratory for analysis.
• A store in the 1100 block of County Road E reported suspicious activity on an offered credit card June 14 after a customer bought $16 of food with a card that wasn't in his name. Investigators talked to the credit card owner, who had given permission to the customer to use the card.
• A St. Francis man reported his vehicle stolen June 15 after he tried to sell it on Facebook Marketplace and met a potential buyer in a store parking lot in the 800 block of County Road E. After the two of them returned from a test drive, the would-be buyer drove off with the vehicle as the seller was getting out of it. The vehicle's identification number has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.
• A White Bear Lake man, 42, was cited at midnight June 16 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for shoplifting $120 worth of merchandise, after he was detained by store loss prevention personnel.
• Deputies recovered a bag of abandoned property June 16 in the area of Labore Road and County Road E. Miscellaneous items that used to be inside the bag included tools, car parts and clothes that were thrown about the side of the road. The items were placed into property for safekeeping.
• A Lino Lakes man reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Mitsubishi Outlander sometime during the day June 16 while it was parked in the 400 block of Oak Creek Court.
• An unknown female was reported for shoplifting from the Walmart June 16 after she was seen concealing items and bypassing points of purchase. The woman then pushed past loss prevention personnel and escaped in a vehicle. A Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued for the getaway vehicle.
• A Clear Lake man, 36, was banned at 9:38 p.m. June 16 from Jimmy's Food and Drink in the 1100 block of County Road E for disorderly conduct after he got into a verbal argument that turned physical with another male in front of the pulltab booth.
• The front tire of a vehicle parked in a lot in the 800 block of County Road D was reported slashed overnight June 16-17.
• A Wyoming woman, 37, was arrested for DWI June 17 at Snail Lake Regional Park at Hwy 96 and McMenemy Street after she was reported for driving her vehicle on the walking path. The driver failed the field sobriety test with a blood alcohol content of 0.33. She was transported to jail and her vehicle was forfeited.
• A White Bear Lake man, 29, was arrested June 18 in the 900 block of County Road D for violating an order for protection (OFP).
• A St. Paul man, 30, was "trespassed" from the Vadnais Heights Walmart for attempted theft and disorderly conduct at 10:26 p.m. June 19 following a narcotics report and a Taser display by deputies.
White Bear Township
• Three hub caps and a ball bearing cover were reported stolen from a trailer parked in a driveway in the 2600 block of Martin Way during the week of June 14-17.
• A KOPS alert was issued June 18 for a female who stole a $50 Bluetooth car stereo speaker and an empty display box from AutoZone in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive. The suspect and vehicle matched a similar pair spotted during an earlier theft at the Vadnais Heights Walmart.
