The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
A backpack that appeared to have spent the winter in the spot under a tree in the 3200 block of Labore Road was reported April 14. The backpack contained trash and a moldy billfold with a Mexican voter identification card. When Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were unable to contact its owner, the backpack was placed into property.
A Montrose man, 46, was cited April 14 in the 800 block of County Road E for driving after revocation, failure to provide proof of insurance and for driving an unregistered vehicle, after deputies on routine patrol conducted a random license plate check and discovered all sorts of information. The license plate identified as belonging to a Buick Century, which was not the vehicle deputies were looking at. During the traffic stop, deputies discovered the driver’s license was revoked. He also couldn’t provide proof of insurance and admitted to switching license plates due to the vehicle’s expired registration. Deputies collected the license plate and notified its real owner.
A Little Canada woman reported her vehicle’s ignition key and ignition interlock camera stolen from inside her vehicle April 14 while she was shopping at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E. Deputies checked with the store’s loss prevention personnel, whose camera captured the theft on CCTV. Deputies were able to identify the theft suspect.
A Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued April 15 following an assault with a weapon in the 1200 block of County Road D Circle.
A male was reported for pushing a female and causing injury April 15 during an assault in the 4200 block of Bridgewood Terrace.
A St. Paul woman, 33, was mailed a citation for theft, after surveillance video footage at a clinic in the 1100 block of County Road E showed her stealing a wallet out of another patient’s purse in the waiting room April 16.
A Vadnais Heights woman, 58, was arrested for DWI April 16 in the 1100 block of County Road E after deputies were dispatched to the scene of a possible catalytic converter theft. Deputies located the suspect vehicle nearby and stopped it. The driver of the possible getaway vehicle showed signs of intoxication, and an open bottle of an alcoholic beverage was observed in the center console.
The alarm at Top Ten Liquors in the 900 block of County Road E reported a burglary at 2:33 a.m. April 19. Deputies arriving on scene observed a forced entry to the business.
A Hugo woman reported fraudulent transactions on her Venmo account April 20 after a male and two females approached her in the Target parking lot in the 900 block of County Road E and asked to use her phone to call a tow truck. Shortly afterward, the victim discovered three transactions made on her account to the tune of $1,100. The case is linked to similar cases in the area and is under investigation.
White Bear Township
Residents in the 3900 block of Birch Knoll Drive reported two pairs of $150 sunglasses stolen overnight April 16-17 from an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway.
A resident in the 4200 block of Homewood Avenue reported being the victim of an impersonation scam April 17, after giving a person claiming to be his employer verifying identification and payment account information. The victim is out $1,700 in addition to the loss of his identity.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Mitsubishi Outlander parked in a driveway in the 5600 block of Otter View Trail sometime over the weekend of April 14-18.
