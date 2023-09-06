The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reports the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
A St. Paul woman reported her phone stolen July 30 while she was shopping at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E. Her “Find My Phone” app showed the phone still at the store before it switched off. With store video unavailable at the time of the report, the phone’s status was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
A Maplewood woman reported the catalytic converter stolen from her Hyundai Tucson July 31 while it was parked in an employee lot in the 1300 block of Willow Lake Blvd. Surveillance video showed an image of the suspect, and the case is under investigation.
An Amery, Wisconsin, woman reported the catalytic converter stolen from her Honda Accord July 31, while it was parked in a business lot in the 900 block of County Road E.
A Wyoming woman, 42, was arrested Aug. 2 in the 300 block of Colleen Drive, following a disorderly conduct report that was downgraded to a domestic.
Washington Police are investigating a bait-and-switch scam from Aug. 2 in which an address in the 4100 block of Hemlock Lane was used.
Electronics, shoes and information cards were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in an apartment lot in the 1100 block of County Road D overnight Aug. 2-3, after the driver’s side rear window was broken open and the vehicle rummaged through.
Eight vehicles parked in an apartment lot in the 1000 block of County Road D were reported vandalized with blue and white paints overnight Aug. 3-4.
Residents in the 3500 block of Highway 61 on Aug. 4 reported an attempt to use stolen identity information to purchase a vehicle. The case is under investigation.
A White Bear Lake woman, 37, was trespassed from Comfort Inn & Suites in the 3500 block of Vadnais Center Drive Aug. 4 following a disorderly conduct report and transported to Regions Hospital.
A resident in an apartment complex in the 1100 block of County Road D reported that two packages delivered by the USPS at 4:05 p.m. Aug. 4 were missing at 5:30 p.m. that day when she went to retrieve them. The victim is awaiting surveillance video footage from apartment management.
A Vadnais Heights man, 54, was arrested on a warrant at 9:35 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 900 block of County Road D, after deputies made an investigative stop on a bicyclist without lights.
A Maplewood woman, 33, was cited for misdemeanor theft Aug. 5 at the Walmart after loss prevention personnel observed her concealing and not scanning $408.49 worth of merchandise at the self-checkout. After the subject managed to sneak out the door, deputies stopped her in the parking lot and issued her a trespass notice before releasing her from the scene.
A Coon Rapids woman on Aug. 5 reported credit cards from the wallet she lost in West St. Paul used at a store in the 900 block of County Road E.
White Bear Township
A White Bear Lake woman, 39, was arrested on a Ramsey County warrant July 30 at Bellaire Beach in the 2400 block of South Shore Blvd.
A resident in the 4100 block of Lakewood Avenue reported a male arriving in an SUV at 12:29 a.m. July 31 and attempting to open his front door keypad. The would-be thief left after his unsuccessful attempt and was gone before deputies arrived.
A resident in the 4100 block of Park Valley Lane on Aug. 5 reported the front license plate of his vehicle stolen, either from his address or from Taylor’s Falls. The plate has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.
— Loretta Harding
