The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reports the selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• Deputies arrested six people and turned them over to the West St. Paul Police Department June 14, following a stolen vehicle report in the 800 block of County Road E. A vehicle involved in an armed robbery in West St. Paul was tracked to the Walmart store and seen exiting the store parking lot at the intersection of the service road and County Road E. Weapons were drawn, and a vehicle intervention technique was used to stop the car-jacked vehicle.
• An unidentified person was arrested at 9:51 p.m. June 14 on Centerville Road and Edgerton Street, following a one-mile pursuit that lasted one minute. When deputies tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic violation, the vehicle briefly stopped before trying to flee. Deputies, however, had preemptively deployed stop sticks that deflate tires without a blow out, and the pursuit didn't last long. The case is under investigation.
• A Shoreview man reported his vehicle broken into June 15 while he and a companion were out for a walk in Sucker Lake Park in the 4500 block of Rice Street. A passenger side window was smashed in for access, and a wallet hidden under the driver's seat was stolen. The victim's financial accounts were frozen prior to deputies' arrival on scene.
• A Minneapolis woman, 21, was arrested for felony theft June 16 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E, after loss prevention personnel observed her cutting security tags, concealing items and passing all points of sale. After store employees recovered the items outside the store, the suspect fled in a vehicle. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested the suspect. After she was banned from the store, she was booked at jail for felony theft. A report was sent to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• A road rage assault was reported June 17 at the intersection of County Road F and McMenemy Street.
• A resident in the 3500 block of English Street reported a burglary June 17, after three males in a white truck with asphalt equipment came to the house and pitched their driveway seal coating services. While one of the men distracted the victim, another went around to the back of the house and entered the residence through the back door. Nothing appeared to be missing from inside, and video surveillance is available. Deputies advised the complainant to warn her neighbors.
White Bear Township
• An iPhone 6 was reported stolen, after unlocked vehicles in an open garage in the 5900 block of Bayberry Drive were rummaged through overnight June 12-13.
• Approximately $2 in change was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 2500 block of Blue Bill Circle overnight June 12-13, after the vehicle was rummaged through.
• A resident in the 5800 block of Red Pine Blvd. reported his unlocked vehicle rummaged overnight June 12-13 after video surveillance footage showed the vehicle entered at 12:58 a.m. that night. No damage was reported, and nothing appeared to be missing.
• White Bear Lake Superstore reported a rental vehicle stolen overnight June 12-13 while it was parked on the street in the 5800 block of Pintail Lane. When the complainant reported the theft to the rental agency, he was told the Minnesota State Patrol had found the crashed and abandoned vehicle.
• Residents in the 2600 block of Suzanne Circle reported a vehicle ransacked overnight June 13-14.
• A resident in the 5800 block of Bayberry Drive reported fraudulent charge attempts on her credit cards during March and April, after she learned from Maplewood Police on June 14 that they had recovered a purse she didn't know was missing.
• A resident in the 5900 block of Red Pine Blvd. reported his vehicle rummaged through June 14, after viewing a video clip of the suspects exiting a small white SUV and running up his driveway to check the door handles of his vehicle. The suspects then entered the unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. No items were taken, and the vehicle sustained no damage.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Mehegan Lane reported a Snap Chat blackmail scam June 15, which he recognized immediately and called in.
• A Zimmerman woman reported her wallet missing June 16, following her nail appointment in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive. Her credit cards were then used at the Walmart. The case is under investigation.
