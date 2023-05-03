The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
A resident in the 3200 block of Edgerton Street reported an unemployment claim taken out using his identification March 31. Deputies advised the complainant to contact the Social Security Administration and place a freeze on his credit bureau accounts.
White Bear Chrysler Jeep and Dodge in the 3400 block of Highway 61 reported a license plate stolen from a vehicle in the dealer lot on April 1. The business learned about the theft when Woodbury Police called to say the plate was used in a crime. The business was advised to remove the remaining plate.
A Shoreview woman reported her cell phone stolen while she was at work in the 800 block of County Road E. Suspect information was obtained via security video, and the case is under investigation.
A Vadnais Heights man, 51, was arrested for DWI at 10:03 p.m. April 6 at the intersection of Pheasant Hills Drive and Centerville Road, after deputies on routine patrol saw a 2005 white Pontiac Bonneville failing to maintain its lane while driving. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed signs of intoxication, and the driver fumbled around to find his vehicle documents, all the while saying he didn’t have anything to drink. When pressed, the driver admitted to having two rum and diet cokes. He performed poorly on numerous standard field sobriety tests, registering a blood alcohol content of .170. At the station, he refused to take the official breath test, behavior consistent with his two prior felony convictions for test refusal, as well as felony DWI.
A St. Paul woman, 32, was mailed a trespass notice after she was reported for disorderly conduct April 7 at the Walmart store in the 800 block of County Road E.
A vehicle reported stolen April 7 from the 900 block of County Road D and entered into the NCIC database was recovered by the Minneapolis Police Department on April 8 and the owner notified.
White Bear Township
Deputies answered a civil request March 29 to help remove a Great Dane from an address in the 5200 block of Otter Lake Road during service of an eviction notice, because the dog’s owner fled the scene before deputies arrived. Deputies saw to it that food and water was left for the dog, which remained on the property. The property owners were advised to encourage the evictee to retrieve his dog or make arrangements to surrender it to an adoption agency. The following day the evictee, a White Bear Township man, 56, was arrested for second degree burglary at the same address. It was the evicted party who met deputies and the homeowner at the door. When deputies asked the trespasser how he got in, the suspect said he had broken in. The suspect was also arrested for possessing the drugs deputies discovered during the routine search incident to arrest. The homeowner took custody of the dog.
Applebee’s Restaurant in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive reported a burglary overnight March 31-April 1, after discovering forced entry to the back door of the building and to an interior office. Cash drawers had been emptied. Evidence from the scene, including a video, were gathered and shared with other jurisdictions who had experienced similar recent burglaries.
A headstone was reported vandalized April 2 in St. Mary’s of the Lake Cemetery on Stillwater Street and Cottage Lane, resulting in damages of $2,700.
A business in the 3900 block of White Bear Parkway reported windows of two of its work vehicles broken overnight April 2-3. Nothing was reported missing from the vehicles.
A Woodbury man, 52, was arrested for DUI April 5 in the 1100 block of County Road J, after deputies responded to a driving complaint and located the driver in his vehicle unconscious and not breathing due to a substance overdose. Deputies performed lifesaving measures on the male, who regained consciousness and was transported to Regions Hospital.
