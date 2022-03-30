The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• Two different residents in the 600 block of Hiawatha Avenue reported criminal damage to their properties overnight March 12-13 after a vehicle struck several mailboxes. One theory is that a light-colored sedan with distinct brake lights hit the mailboxes; another theory has it that a black truck did the damage.
• Northern Air Corporation in the 1000 block of Labore Industrial Court reported catalytic converters stolen from three pickup trucks parked in its lot March 14. Surveillance video shows three suspects emerge from a gray SUV without a front plate and steal the catalytic converters at 5:30 p.m. the previous day.
• A resident in the 1200 block of County Road D on March 15 reported his license plate stolen after he'd received notification from the Shakopee Police Department that they had been in pursuit of a vehicle bearing his license plate. The complainant didn't know until that moment that the plate had been stolen, so he couldn't recall where it could have been stolen. The victim was advised to destroy the remaining plate.
• A resident in the 4200 block of Greenhaven Court at 3:30 a.m. March 16 reported the catalytic converter stolen from his 2009 Toyota Prius parked in the driveway. When the complainant heard a grinding noise, he looked out and saw a black sedan driving away.
• An enclosed trailer loaded with an ATV, tools and storage containers was reported stolen from a driveway in the 400 block of Bruns Court overnight March 16-17. At 4:23 a.m., the complainant saw a gray “dually” pickup truck with tow truck attachments back up to the trailer and quickly drive away when he emerged from the front door. At 10:43 that morning, the abandoned trailer, still filled with items, was recovered parked by mailboxes a few streets away in the 600 block of Parkwood Circle.
• A firearm and an unknown amount of change were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 200 block of Mayfair Road overnight March 16-17.
White Bear Township
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2002 Ford F-250 parked in a driveway in the 2500 block of Fourth Street at 8:30 a.m. March 13 after the complainant saw two males driving away in an older gray minivan.
• A Hong Kong man reported being swindled March 15 after he sent a cashier's check for $5,800 to the 5500 block of Fisher Street to buy a motorcycle that was to have been shipped to Hong Kong. The suspect cashed the check in December and has never shipped the bike or returned the victim's calls.
• A subject in the 5500 block of Fisher Street sent a text in violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO) March 16.
• A juvenile male was arrested for burglary at 2:18 a.m. March 18 in the 5900 block of Bayberry Drive after a woman reported being awakened by the sound of creaking floorboards and discovered the suspect in the hallway. Items in her home were found disturbed, but not missing. Although the youth fled the scene, he was located at his home. The county attorney was petitioned for felony burglary charges.
• Two juvenile males were reported just after midnight March 19 for throwing rocks at a house in the 3900 block of Lakewood Avenue and breaking a window before heading east. Two other incidents of suspicious activity connected to this case were reported in the 3800 block of Lakewood Avenue and 2600 block of Randy Avenue, both within an hour of the rock-throwing. At 2:49 a.m., another resident in the 3900 block of Lakewood Avenue reported two rocks thrown through the front windows of his home by two or three juveniles clad in hoodies.
• A St. Paul man reported a backpack with fishing gear, paperwork and a debit card missing from Bald Eagle Park March 19 after he left the items at the park at 7:30 a.m. and didn't find them on his 11:00 p.m. return to the site.
• A white enclosed trailer was reported stolen overnight March 19-20 from the 4700 block of Golden Ponds Lane.
