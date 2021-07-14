The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A St. Paul man, 30, was banned from a business in the 1100 block of County Road E after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched June 28 on a disorderly conduct call reporting that a man was harassing the customers.
• A Minneapolis woman, 23, was arrested June 28 for theft after deputies were dispatched to shoplifting in progress at the Walmart store. She was also cited and issued a trespass notice; she had multiple active warrants for her arrest on theft-related offenses.
• A handgun was reported stolen overnight June 29-30 from a vehicle parked in a lot in the 800 block of County Road D. The firearm was entered into the National Crime Information Center database (NCIC).
• The rear license plate was reported stolen June 30 from a vehicle parked in a lot in the 1000 block of County Road D.
• Deputies recovered a vehicle stolen out of Oakdale in the 3600 block of Talmage Circle July 1. The license plate on the vehicle turned out to have been stolen out of St. Paul. • Famous Footwear in the 900 block of County Road E on July 1 reported a male and female for grabbing multiple pairs of shoes and running out the door.
• A White Bear Lake man reported having breakfast at a restaurant in the 1000 block of County Road E at 10:52 a.m. July 2 and emerging only to find that the catalytic converter had been stolen from his Mitsubishi Outland Sport parked in the lot.
• A St. Paul woman, 33, was arrested at the Vadnais Heights Walmart July 2 on one misdemeanor and two felony warrants, and a St. Paul man, 23, who was with her was arrested on multiple felony warrants, after deputies were dispatched on a theft report of a shoplifting device (a security key) from the store. A brand new felony theft of a burglary tool charge was added on scene to the male's resume. The couple was also permanently banned from the store.
White Bear Township
• A White Bear Township man, 60, was arrested for DWI June 27 in the 2600 block of Mallard Ponds Blvd. after causing an accident with injuries. The Ramsey County Attorney's Office is waiting the results of the subject's blood draw at Regions Hospital to determine the charging level.
• A Minneapolis woman, 41, was arrested on a Washington County Sheriff's Office warrant July 3 in the 5700 block of Auburn Avenue and turned over to Washington County.
