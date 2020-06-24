The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A White Bear Lake woman reported a purse stolen from her vehicle June 3 as it was parked in the Sucker Lake south lot on County Road F. The passenger side window was broken in to grab the purse left on the floor of the passenger side. The bank has been notified and accounts frozen.
• A St. Paul couple reported a bag containing items stolen from their vehicle June 4 as it was parked in the Sucker Lake north lot on County Road F after two windows were broken in.
• The Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61 reported $300 in damage to its ice machine June 5.
• A white Ford F-450 box truck was reported stolen from the 3400 block of Centerville Road after a spare key was left in the console overnight June 6-7. The case has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
• A Brooklyn Park contractor on June 8 reported his vehicle stolen from a store parking lot in the 800 block of County Road E after he dropped his keys before entering the store. When he left the store, he realized his vehicle was gone. The case has been entered into the NCIC.
• A vehicle stolen from a Mahtomedi woman was reported recovered June 8 in the 3500 block of International Drive after a business owner spotted a vehicle in the employee lot that didn't belong to any employees.
• A business portolio belonging to a North Oaks man containing cash, bank records and a passport was reported stolen June 9 from an unlocked auto in a retail parking lot in the 1000 block of Highway 96.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Horizon Street on June 10 reported unknown persons filing for unemployment under her name.
• An adult female, 30, was arrested June 11 in the 700 block of Parkside Drive on an outstanding warrant for disorderly conduct.
• A resident in the 1100 block of County Road D on June 12 reported a mailed package stolen from her apartment building.
• Famous Footwear in the 900 block of County Road E on June 13 reported a group of five to six suspects running out of the store with 10 pairs of shoes valued at approximately $300.
White Bear Township
• A Chisago City man on June 8 reported his vehicle damaged after debris fell out of a truck and hit his vehicle on I-35E, south of County Road J. The truck did not stop, but suspect information was gathered to make contact and seek a resolution.
• A resident in the 5900 block of Portland Avenue on June 8 reported an unemployment claim filed in her name. A resident in the 5400 block of Township Drive on June 9 also reported an unemployment claim filed in his name.
• A Jet Ski was reported stolen overnight June 8-9 from the 5900 block of Hobe Lane and recovered by the Washington County Sheriff's Office after an NCIC report was filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.