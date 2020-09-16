The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A White Bear Lake woman reported vehicle license plates and a bag containing credit cards stolen overnight Sept. 1-2 from her vehicle parked in an employee lot in the 1200 block of County Road E. Evidence was collected for possible DNA.
• A Vadnais Heights woman, 44, was arrested at 9:47 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 1100 block of County Road E for physical assault on a West Saint Paul man following a domestic dispute over the transfer of funds from a joint account to be used for buying pull tabs.
• A St. Paul woman, 35, was arrested Sept. 3 in the 600 block of Belland Avenue on a warrant after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies located her in a parked car and arrested her without incident.
• A walker in the area of County Road F and Clover reported finding a cellphone in a driveway Sept. 3. The phone was returned to the owner.
• A St. Paul woman on Sept. 4 reported the catalytic converter on her auto stolen in the middle of the day while she was at work in the 800 block of County Road E.
• A North St. Paul woman, 30, was mailed a misdemeanor citation for theft Sept. 4 after she was seen on video switching the price tag of an item from $120 to $0.85 in the self-checkout lane at the Vadnais Heights Target in the 900 block of County Road E. The subject is a known shoplifting suspect.
• A resident in the 3600 block of Oak Creek Terrace at 4:03 a.m. Sept. 5 reported an unknown burglar attempting to gain access to his home through the front door. The suspect fled eastbound after the complainant yelled at him. The area was checked but police did not locate any suspects.
• A bicycle with broken brake lines and a missing pedal was reported found Sept. 5 in Berwood Park in the 700 block of Berwood Avenue W. The serial number of the bicycle, which had been abandoned off to the side of a walking path for at least a week, was run through the National Crime Information Center database and placed into property.
White Bear Township
• A Lakeland man reported his unlocked 1993 Honda Accent stolen Aug. 30 from behind the garage of a residence in the 2600 block of Stillwater Avenue after it had been parked there for a month. Wyoming Police recovered the vehicle on fire outside a local restaurant on Sept. 3.
• A resident in the 5800 block of Red Pine Blvd. on Aug. 31 reported that someone fraudulently applied for unemployment benefits in her name.
• A Coon Rapids man, 26, was arrested Sept. 1 in the 5900 block of Otter Lake Road for fourth-degree assault following a disorderly conduct call reporting that a man was swinging a rope and throwing items off a boat. After deputies made contact with the male, he fought with officers, who deployed a stun gun on him.
• A resident in the 5500 block of Township Drive on Sept. 2 reported a check fraudulently cashed on Sept. 1. The complainant thinks the check may have been stolen during an unreported theft from auto in mid-August. The checking account has now been canceled.
• A 1999 Honda Civic was reported stolen Sept. 4 from an employee parking area in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive while the juvenile victim was at work during the day. The auto was recovered unoccupied by the St. Paul Police Department on Sept. 7. Both license plates were still on the vehicle.
• A resident in the 5400 block of Bald Eagle Blvd. E. reported that freshly cut wood to be used for a table was stolen Sept. 5. A neighbor witnessed two males drive up at 4:15 a.m. and load the wood into a hatchback-type of vehicle.
