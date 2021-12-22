The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• An Inver Grove Heights man, 34, was arrested. Dec. 3 in the 1100 block of County Road D for interfering with a 911 call, following a domestic family disturbance.
• An Arden Hills woman reported her vehicle broken into Dec. 4 while it was parked in Sucker Lake Park.
• A Shoreview woman reported her vehicle broken into Dec. 4 while it was parked at Vadnais Lake Park in the 50 block of Vadnais Blvd. Thieves stole her purse containing a cell phone and credit cards. Fraudulent charges were made on the credit cards.
• A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of County Road D overnight Dec. 4-5. Deputies took three other stolen license plate reports during the week.
• A Roseville woman reported a purse containing her license and credit cards stolen from the passenger seat of her vehicle parked behind a business in the 1000 block of Highway 96 Dec. 5.
• A male and female with active orders for protection (OFP) against each other reported each other for publicly harassing and insulting the other person Dec. 5 in the 1100 block of County Road D after both were following each other’s "story" on a social media platform.
• A resident in the 4100 block of Centerville Road on Dec. 8 reported a department store credit card opened in his name and packages that he didn’t order delivered to his home.
• Fresh Thyme in the 900 block of County Road E reported a burglary at 10 minutes past midnight Dec. 10. After deputies responded to an alarm call, they found all doors secured and no one inside. When deputies entered the building, they noticed that the cash room had been burglarized. After deploying a drone and K-9 officer to clear the establishment, deputies observed broken ceiling tiles and a rope hanging down into the cash room. The drone located three holes that had been cut in the roof through which the suspects entered the cash room. Multiple burglary tools were scattered around the back of the business. Despite thieves’ best efforts, the safe was not disturbed, and no cash is missing.
White Bear Township
• A Lino Lakes man whose vehicle was stolen from Little Canada on Nov. 13 reported seeing his vehicle involved in an accident Dec. 3 on I-35 E and County Road J and disabled at the side of the road.
• A Forest Lake man reported hardware, cordless batteries and tools stolen from a construction site in the 4800 block of Constellation Drive overnight Dec. 6-7.
• Lang Builders reported a burglary overnight Dec. 9-10 at a house under construction in the 5400 block of Bald Eagle Blvd., where a thief broke into the home and stole a hammer.
• Mail was reported stolen Dec. 10 from a secure mailbox in the 4200 block of Oakmede Lane after the locked mailbox was broken.
