The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights:
• A deputy responded to a fraud report in the block of 3200 Highway 61 on Feb. 21 regarding a male who passed three counterfeit $100 bills. The bills were used to reload money to an electronic re-loadable gift card. The male suspect left in a light colored, 4-door sedan. Video footage of the incident was obtained.
• A catalytic converter was stolen from a Volkswagen Beetle sometime overnight in the block of 1100 County Road E on Feb. 21.
• A deputy repsonded to a theft report at Target in the block of 900 County Road D on Feb. 21. The male suspect entered the store and asked to speak to a team leader. He said he was with Target mobile and was there to do an inventory audit. The suspect signed out the keys for the electronic section and was left in the stockroom. The suspect was questioned further about his schedule. After the suspect provided the mobile district manager's name, the suspect was again left alone in the stock room, where he placed three iPhone 13 Promax phones in his pocket. The suspect ran out of the store and fled on foot. The suspect is believed to have committed a similar theft at a Crystal Target store. Loss is $3,299.97.
• A Vadnais Heights woman, 38, reported shoplifting in the block of 900 County Road E on Feb. 25. The male suspect entered the store, selected four boxes of Nike shoes and exited without paying. The suspect then entered a white compact sedan and drove to the SW corner of the shopping center. The suspect and vehicle were gone when deputies arrived.
• A deputy responded to a narcotics report in the block of 800 County Road E on Feb. 26. A customer found a bag containing a white powder believed to be narcotics. The item was given to employees who turned it over to the deputy. The item was logged into evidence for destruction.
• A Vadnais Heights woman, 25, was arrested for shoplifting in the block of 800 County Road E on Feb. 26. The woman was observed scanning some items at a checkout counter but only when employees were around her. She exited the store and was found to have an additional $71.04 worth of items she did not scan or pay for. Video of the incident along with merchandise were placed into evidence.
• Deputies responded to a disorderly conduct in the block of 1400 block of County Road E on Feb. 26. A physical altercation occurred during a hockey game between an adult male who pushed a juvenile male. A witness video taped the incident and deputies told the witness to contact the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office if additional information was gathered.
