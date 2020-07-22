The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A resident in the 3700 block of Pineview Drive reported $1,000 in fishing rods and tackle stolen from a boat parked at the side of his house overnight July 6-7. The fishing rod lock box may have been left unlocked.
• A resident in the 600 block of Berwood Avenue W. reported the back license plate of his vehicle stolen July 7 while it was parked in the driveway.
• A resident in the 4600 block of Weston Woods Way on July 7 reported his vehicle windows smashed, but nothing taken.
• A St. Paul man, 24, was arrested July 8 in the 1000 block of Kristen Court for DWI after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies found him asleep in the driver's seat of a vehicle blocking traffic. The subject failed the portable breath test and was transported to Region's Hospital for a blood draw. He was also booked in at the Law Enforcement Center.
• A resident in the 4300 block of Bramblewood Avenue reported a bicycle stolen from his front yard sometime overnight July 9-10.
• A resident in the 4300 block of Heritage Drive on July 10 reported being defrauded out of $18,500 after receiving a phone call claiming to be her son in jail and needing cash to be sent via FedEx for bail and fees. Bank employees advised the victim of the likely scam and to contact law enforcement. The case is under investigation.
• Employees of the Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61 on July 10 reported five cartons of cigarettes stolen around midnight July 7 from behind the counter while the store clerk was led away from the register by an accomplice. The delay in reporting came after staff had viewed video surveillance showing the theft.
• A Brooklyn Center man reported his motorcycle stolen at 10:28 p.m. July 11 from the 3200 block of Highway 61, where it was parked at 11:30 p.m. the previous night following a breakdown. After the complainant's friend gave him a ride away from the scene, they returned to the site the following night only to find the bike gone. The theft has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
White Bear Township
• A resident in the 5300 block of Reed Place on July 5 reported miscellaneous items stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway after it had been rummaged through. The house floodlights had been turned away from the vehicle.
• A resident in the 5500 block of Jenni Lane on July 7 reported her mailbox blown up by fireworks. A juvenile suspect has been identified, and the case has been sent to investigators for petitioning.
• A child's bicycle was reported stolen July 9 while its rider was playing in a park in the 1700 block of Highway 96. The theft has been entered into the NCIC.
