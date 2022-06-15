The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A St. Paul man, 22, was mailed a citation following a May 15 domestic in the 4100 block of Thornhill Lane. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies dispatched to the scene arrived only to find that the subject had already fled. They issued a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert on him.
• A Roseville man, 39, was reportedly detained by Walmart loss prevention personnel in the 800 block of County Road E for shoplifting May 15 after he was observed switching tickets for lower prices and not scanning all his selected items at the self-checkout. After he passed all points of purchase and was detained, he fled, leaving behind $180.58 in merchandise before leaving in a silver sedan.
• Fairway Collision and Automotive in the 100 block of County Road F on May 16 reported a felony burglary occurring at 5:10 a.m. May 16, during which suspects entered the businesses and stole $902 worth of auto parts. A KOPS alert was issued on the suspect vehicle.
• Deputies provided a party in a verbal dispute in the 600 block of Stockdale Road a courtesy escort to Hugo May 16.
• A Vadnais Heights woman, 22, was arrested and cited for theft at 10:15 p.m. May 16 at the Walmart after she under-rang items at the self-checkout and passed all points of purchase with $319.73 worth of items that were not paid for. She was brought in to the law enforcement center and booked, and was also banned from the store.
• A resident in the 800 block of Garceau Lane at 2:43 a.m. May 17 reported someone tampering with his motor vehicle after he received a video alert on his phone showing a person at the back of his house and in the driveway entering an unlocked vehicle. Nothing appeared to be missing.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Toyota Tacoma parked inside an auto repair fenced lot in the 1400 block of Buerkle Road overnight May 16-17.
• A Hugo woman, 18, and a juvenile female were both cited May 17 at the Walmart for shoplifting after they concealed $38.46 worth of items and passed all points of purchase. A parent of the juvenile offender was contacted after the citations were issued without incident.
• A Coon Rapids woman, 48, was arrested May 17 at the Walmart on a Washington County warrant and for shoplifting, after she under-scanned $38.36 worth of merchandise. She was also trespassed from the store.
White Bear Township
• A black bear was reported at various locations around town during the afternoon of May 18. Residents in the 5800 block of Bald Eagle Blvd. spotted the bear in their backyard after it returned for a second or third helping of sunflower seeds and bird feed stored in a metal trash can. Deputies emailed the “Bears in Ramsey County” brief to the complainant. A resident in the 1500 block of County Road H2 reported a young bear in the neighbor’s backyard and was concerned it would be hit by a vehicle. It was last seen climbing a tree on the next street. A resident in the 1200 block of County Road H2 reported the juvenile bear gobbling up contents of a bird feeder later that afternoon. The bear then proceeded to the east wall of I-35E and headed north.
• Deputies assisted Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies in arresting a St. Paul man, 18, at 3:37 a.m. May 18 on I-694 and Highway 61 following a 10-mile pursuit that lasted 13 minutes. The pursuit was terminated following a successful precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver. The subject was then turned over to WCSO deputies.
• Goats and chickens were reported May 18 for escaping from a business in the 1300 block of County Road D Circle. The business owner assisted deputies in rounding up the animals.
• A St. Paul man, 25, was arrested on felony assault warrants and for possession of narcotics May 18, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Edgerton Street and County Road D. He now faces new charges for being in possession of a controlled substance.
