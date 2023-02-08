The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
A resident in the 3600 block of Oak Creek Terrace on Jan. 10 reported an injured deer stuck on top of his yard fence overnight Jan. 9-10 and requested Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies come out to put the deer out of its misery.
A St. Paul man, 39, has been charged in Ramsey County Court for felony domestic assault following a Jan. 10 domestic incident in the 3300 block of Berwood Court during which he tried to strangle the complainant’s mother. The suspect left the scene before deputies could arrest him. The subject has had several domestic assault-related convictions within the past 10 years.
A Hugo man, 31, was arrested on a Washington County felony domestic assault warrant Jan. 10 in the 1400 block of County Road E after deputies received an anonymous tip.
A Little Canada man, 45, was arrested for third-degree DWI at 11:33 p.m. Jan. 11 in the area of County Road D and Arcade Street after he was pulled over for weaving all over the road. He was booked at the law enforcement center upon posting a blood alcohol content of 0.28 on the DataMaster test.
A 57-year-old Lansing, Michigan man was arrested for fraud Jan. 12 at F&M Bank in the 800 block of County Road E after he attempted to withdraw $9,000 from another person’s bank account by using the victim’s credit card and a driver’s license with the victim’s name and his own picture on it. However, bank employees knew the potential victim and were able to summon deputies, who arrived on the scene to arrest the fake account holder. The suspect told deputies that an unknown male had given him a ride to the bank and had paid him to make the withdrawal.
A resident in the 900 block of County Road D reported a package delivered at 9:14 a.m. Jan. 12 was missing when she came home at 3:00 p.m. that day.
A resident in the 4500 block of Foothill Trail reported an account opened in her name Jan. 13 with $5,428 in charges made. The victim canceled the account and submitted a fraud report to the bank.
A Little Canada man, 31, was arrested for DWI Jan. 14 in the Jimmy’s parking lot after he caused a hit-and-run accident and refused to take the formal breath test at the law enforcement center. Deputies were able to track down the suspect after he fled the scene of the accident and administer standard field sobriety tests, which revealed a 0.219 blood alcohol content.
A Little Canada man, 27, was cited for misdemeanor theft of services Jan. 17 after he had a key duplicated and reprogrammed on Jan. 5 at White Bear Mitsubishi in the 3400 block of Highway 61 without paying the $171.79 bill. He also refused all attempts by the business to collect payment.
A Champlin woman reported credit card transaction fraud in progress Jan. 17 at Tousley Motor Sports in the 1400 block of County Road E after she was notified of the transaction by her bank as she vacationed in Florida. A large purchase from the business had been made over the phone using the victim’s card. When the fraudster, a courier service driver, arrived at the business to pick up the order, deputies were waiting and the merchandise was recovered.
White Bear Township
A Lino Lakes man reported a property damage hit-and-run automobile accident Jan. 14 on Centerville Road and East Oaks Road.
