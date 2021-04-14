The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A St. Paul man, 32, and a St. Paul woman, 28, were cited at 1:12 a.m. March 28 for criminal damage to property after a guest at a hotel in the 3500 block of Vadnais Center Drive observed two males trying to cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle belonging to a White Bear Lake woman. After a Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert was issued on the getaway vehicle driven by the female, Richfield police located and identified all concerned that same day.
• A Roseville man, 41, was arrested at 2:00 p.m. March 28 in the 4200 block of Bridgewood Terrance for violating an order for protection (OFP). The subject has been charged in Ramsey County District Court.
• Autonation Collision Center in the 3100 block of Fanum Road reported the window on their garage door smashed in sometime over the weekend of March 26-28. Nothing was reported missing from inside the business.
• Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Lino Lakes man, 51, at 2:53 a.m. March 29 on Highway 61 and I-694 on a felony warrant out of Dakota County. They turned him over to the custody of Dakota County.
• An Oglivie man reported his wallet stolen March 29 from a lunch box inside a work vehicle at a construction site in the 800 block of County Road F. His credit cards were then used in Lino Lakes. The case is under investigation.
• A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in a lot in the 900 block of County Road D overnight March 29-30.
• A Maplewood woman, 34, was arrested March 30 in the 800 block of County Road E for theft after she was reported for shoplifting from a big box store and fleeing in a motor vehicle. Deputies took off after her but stopped due to their own discretion after covering one mile. After a KOPS alert was issued, North St. Paul police conducted a routine traffic stop on her before turning her over to deputies. The case has been sent to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 40, was arrested March 31 in the 400 block of Vadnais Road for second-degree domestic assault after a KOPS alert was issued for him. His return to the complainant's address enabled the arrest. The county and city attorney offices declined prosecution.
• An Andover male, 42, was mailed a trespass notice March 31 after deputies responded to a call of a disorderly customer at a restaurant in the 900 block of County Road E.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen March 31 from a Mitsubishi Outlander parked in a business lot in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road during the day.
• A White Bear Lake woman, 33, was cited April 1 for shoplifting from the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E after loss prevention personnel observed her switching price tags and not paying the correct amount at the self-checkout.
• A commercial vehicle was reported stolen April 2 from the business lot at Atomic Architectural Sheet Metal Inc. in the 3200 block of Labore Road sometime between March 29 and April 2.
• Deputies briefly pursued a motorcyclist at 6:00 p.m. April 3 on Edgerton Street and Vadnais Blvd. following an attempted traffic stop. The pursuit was terminated due to speed.
White Bear Township
• A resident in the 5400 block of Jenni Lane reported both license plates stolen from a vehicle parked in the driveway overnight March 30-31.
• A resident in the 4500 block of Margaret Street on March 31 reported a Roseville man, 41, for harassing her. The case has been sent to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
