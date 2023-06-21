The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
A Crystal woman, 50, was arrested for fraud May 19 after the $60,000 check she had written a few days earlier to buy a vehicle at the Luther White Bear Acura Subaru in the 3500 block of Highway 61 bounced. When the dealership contacted her after several attempts, she gave them the runaround. She was finally caught when she appeared at the dealership to get another key fob for the vehicle and was summarily detained.
The Walmart store in the 800 block of County Road E had four juveniles banned from the premises May 19, after they stole merchandise and fled the area on bicycles. The youths were located at another store, after which they rode eastbound on County Road E. Then they fled from a traffic stop until they paused in a parking lot in the 3500 block of Willow Lake Blvd. Finally, the juveniles were detained, identified, trespassed and turned over to their parents to be charged out of custody.
A motor vehicle was reported stolen at 10:48 p.m. May 19 from the 400 block of Oak Creek Drive S., after the victim went inside the house at 10:30.
A West Fargo, North Dakota, woman reported Apple airpods, a Dell computer, clothes and sunglasses stolen from her unlocked vehicle after unknown persons rummaged through it. The vehicle was parked in a hotel lot in the 1100 block of County Road E overnight May 20-21.
A North Branch man, 43, was arrested on multiple warrants May 21 in the area of Labore Road and County Road E after deputies spotted the male standing at that intersection. The subject was familiar to them, probably because he had more than 10 outstanding Ramsey County warrants out on him for his arrest.
A St. Paul woman reported the driver’s side window of her vehicle smashed and her wallet and house keys stolen May 21 while she was out walking in Sucker Lake Park in the 4500 block of Rice Street.
A Menomonie, Wisconsin, woman and Vadnais Heights man reported the front passenger window of their vehicle smashed May 21 while they were fishing at Sucker Lake Park in the area of Sucker Lake Road and County Road F. A purse was stolen from the front seat, and a debit card was canceled prior to reports of fraudulent transactions.
White Bear Township
A resident in the 1700 block of Garden Lane reported losing $658 to online fraud May 19 after she tried to purchase Taylor Swift concert tickets.
A juvenile is suspected of assault May 22 in the 5000 block of Bald Eagle Blvd. after deputies responded to a report in Suzanne Circle on an assault that may have occurred at White Bear Lake High School or on the school bus. Reports have been filed with school officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.