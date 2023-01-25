The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• Residents in the 900 block of Evergreen Court reported their Waste Management trash can was stolen overnight Dec. 14-15.
• A bag containing an unknown crystalized substance was reported found Dec. 15 on the floor near one of the cash registers at a business in the 800 block of County Road E. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies collected the item to be placed into custody for destruction.
• Top Ten Liquors in the 9001 block of County Road E on Dec. 16 reported two bottles of liquor, valued at $25 each, stolen from the store Dec. 16. A Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert was issued for the getaway vehicle.
• The two front tires of a vehicle were reported slashed at 1 a.m. Dec. 17 while it was parked in a driveway in the 3300 block of Greenbrier Street.
• The driver’s-side passenger window of a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Greenhaven Drive was reported smashed in Dec. 17. Nothing was noticed to be missing from the vehicle, however.
• The Walmart store in the 800 block of County Road E on Dec. 17 reported felony theft by one of its employees. The case is under investigation.
• A Maplewood woman, 51, was cited at the Walmart Dec. 17 for misdemeanor theft after she was detained by loss prevention personnel for under-ringing $172.11 in merchandise and passing all points of sale.
• A Minneapolis man, 36, was arrested for possession of stolen property Dec. 17 at an unnamed big-box store in the 900 block of County Road E after deputies were called out to the scene of suspicious activity by a potential shoplifter. The suspect was seen entering and exiting the store a number of times and accessing a vehicle stolen out of Oregon.
White Bear Township
• A North Branch man, 35, was arrested Dec. 12 in the 2500 block of Taylor Avenue for violating a harassment restraining order.
• A Circle Pines man, 31, was arrested on multiple Ramsey County warrants Dec. 14 in the 1100 block of County Road J after deputies assisted the Centennial Lakes Police Department.
• An Amazon delivery driver was reported for a hit-and-run accident Dec. 14 after he struck a garage in the 2500 block of South Shore Boulevard and left the scene. After striking the garage, the white box van pushed the wall in approximately 12 feet between the two overhead doors. The incident number was needed to file a claim with Amazon.
• A St. Paul man reported the catalytic converter stolen from a Toyota Tundra Dec. 15 while it was parked in an employee lot at the Water Gremlin on Otter Lake Road.
• A gym workout bag was reported stolen from a vehicle parked overnight Dec. 16-17 in a driveway in the 4000 block of White Bear Parkway after the front passenger window was smashed in.
• Disorderly conduct was reported Dec. 17 outside the movie theater in the 1100 block of County Road J. The case has been referred to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• A Medina man, 20, was arrested for third-degree DWI and test refusal Dec. 19 on Highway 61 and County Road E after deputies were dispatched out to the scene of a male passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle.
• A resident in the 1100 block of County Road D reported that a package delivered to his apartment front entryway at 2:27 p.m. Dec. 20 was stolen by the time he returned home at 5:30 p.m. FedEx video has been obtained, and the apartment complex video may also have suspect information. The case is under investigation.
• Deputies assisted with a K-9 probable-cause search Dec. 20 of a vehicle in the area of I-694 and Highway 61 and found one pound of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and unidentified pills. All were turned over to the other agency.
• A Richfield man, 64, was arrested at 11:49 p.m. Dec. 21 in the area of Highway 96 and McMenemy Street for driving after cancellation due to behavior inimical to public safety after deputies were called to the scene of a stalled vehicle.
