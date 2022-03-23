The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A St. Paul woman, 40, was arrested for DWI at 2:03 a.m. March 6 in the area of McMenemy Street and Koehler Road after she was found off the road asleep behind the wheel.
• A Big Fork woman, 19, was arrested on two felony warrants at 3:21 a.m. March 6 in the 1100 block of County Road E. One warrant was a felony probation violation warrant, and the other a misdemeanor motor vehicle tampering warrant.
• An Arden Hills woman reported the front passenger window of her vehicle broken in March 6 while it was parked in the north parking lot of Lake Vadnais in the 100 block of County Road F. Although her phone was recovered near Rice Street and Gramsie Road using the “find my phone” app, her credit cards were used at the Vadnais Heights Target and at a smoke shop in St. Paul.
• A St. Paul woman, 37, was arrested on a gross misdemeanor warrant March 6 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E after she was detained by loss prevention personnel for leaving the store with items she didn’t pay for. She was also cited for misdemeanor theft and issued a trespass notice. A St. Paul man, 54, was also cited for misdemeanor theft after he was caught shoplifting at the Walmart March 6. A Vadnais Heights man, 34, was cited later that day for misdemeanor theft and issued a trespass notice after he was caught shoplifting.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 52, was arrested for third-degree DWI March 7 on Centerville Road and Goose Lake Road after deputies responded to a crash near that intersection. The subject’s vehicle had sideswiped another vehicle on eastbound Highway 36 and was followed by the victim along northbound I-35E, where it exited on Centerville Road. The subject vehicle went off the road and took out the cable barrier before coming to rest in the open field. The driver refused the portable breath test at the scene, but registered a blood alcohol content of 0.19 at the law enforcement center.
• A St. Paul man, 35, was arrested for DWI at 3:30 a.m. March 8 in the area of Stockdale Drive and Stockdale Road after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and found the driver to be impaired.
• A Bloomington man, 32, was cited for driving after revocation March 9 in the 1000 block of Kristen Court after deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on business property.
• An enclosed utility trailer bearing a construction company logo and containing tools was reported stolen overnight March 9-10 from the 100 block of County Road F. The loss was estimated at more than $8,000.
• A White Bear Lake woman, 20, was cited March 10 in the 300 block of Highway 96 for speeding, instructional permit violation and failure to provide proof of insurance after being pulled over for speeding. Deputies gave the driver a courtesy ride after her vehicle was towed from the scene.
• A vehicle parked in an underground garage in the 1200 block of County Road D Circle was reported broken into overnight March 10-11 after the front driver’s side window and mirror were found broken the next morning, along with dents in the door frame. Surveillance video shows a male in dark clothing removing a fire extinguisher from a cabinet and making his way to the vehicle.
• A resident in the 3200 block of Greenbrier Street reported a neighboring condominium owner for backing his car into his garage door March 11 and damaging the building. Deputies found the building undamaged.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2014 Toyota Sequoia parked in the 3500 block of Arcade Street over the weekend of March 12-13.
White Bear Township
• A male of no permanent address, 36, was arrested March 12 on the northwest shore of Bald Eagle Lake on a felony Anoka County warrant and a misdemeanor Ramsey County warrant.
• A White Bear Township man, 78, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI March 12 on Bald Eagle Blvd. and Hobe Lane following an accident. After he failed the field sobriety tests, he was brought in, where he registered a 0.12 blood alcohol content.
• A male and female were taken into custody March 12 after deputies assisted other agencies in pursuing the driver of a stolen vehicle. Although deputies unsuccessfully deployed stop sticks on I-35E and County Road J, St. Paul Police arrested the pair on foot after they crashed the vehicle in the 1400 block of Payne Avenue. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated the pursuit and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted in providing aircraft cover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.