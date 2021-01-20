The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• Employees at Buerkle Honda in the 3300 block of Highway 61 on Jan. 6 reported a vehicle stolen, following an inventory report and the discovery of a hole in the fence. The vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A Duluth woman on Jan. 6 reported items taken by an acquaintance while she was staying at a hotel in the 1100 block of County Road E.
• Shoplifting was reported Jan. 6 at the Vadnais Heights Target in the 900 block of County Road E, after known shoplifters were observed changing price tags, leaving the items at the checkout and exiting the store. After vehicle information was gathered, an investigation was launched.
• A 39-year-old Missouri City, Texas, man was arrested Jan. 7 in the 1000 block of County Road D for motor vehicle theft following a traffic stop during which two subjects were found to be inside a vehicle stolen from a Wayzata woman.
• An abandoned 1998 Honda Civic was reported found Jan. 9 in the 600 block of Spring Hill Road.
• A Vadnais Heights man reported his vehicle stolen at 9:44 p.m. Jan. 9 while it was parked with the keys inside in front of a convenience store in the 1000 block of County Road E. After Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies entered the vehicle into the NCIC, they gave the victim a ride home. The vehicle was recovered by the North St. Paul Police Department on Jan. 12 with persons inside. The driver was arrested and booked while two of the passengers were identified and released from the scene.
White Bear Township
• A White Bear Township man, 20, was cited and arrested at 7:37 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 1300 block of Wagonwheel Court for making terroristic threats, after deputies responded to a domestic assault call.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Jan. 6 from a Toyota Prius parked in the 5500 block of Jenni Lane. No suspect information exists.
• A resident in the 1200 block of Greenbriar Court on Jan. 7 reported a package stolen from the front porch the day before.
• A White Bear Township man, 42, was arrested at 10:28 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 1800 block of Stillwater Street on a Ramsey County Sheriff's Office warrant after deputies were dispatched out to a disorderly conduct call involving a person no longer welcome at that address.
