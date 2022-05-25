The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A suspicious running, unoccupied vehicle reported at 3:48 a.m. April 25, parked halfway in a yard and halfway in a driveway in the 600 block of Hiawatha Avenue, turned out to have been stolen and just abandoned. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies recovered the vehicle, belonging to a North St. Paul man, that had been stolen out of Roseville. The vehicle was towed to the impound lot for processing.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen sometime between 4:50 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. April 25 from a Toyota Tundra parked in an employee lot in the 4400 block of McMenemy Street. A Sioux Falls man also reported the catalytic converter stolen from a Mitsubishi Outlander parked in a hotel lot in the 1100 block of County Road E overnight April 29-30.
• Residents in the 200 block of Woodridge Drive on April 26 reported a neighbor for taking a package from the residence without permission. The neighbor denied having anything to do with the stolen package until surveillance video showed otherwise. The package was returned.
• Alpine Insulation, a business in the 3200 block of Labore Road, reported a vehicle stolen from its parking lot at 5:28 a.m. April 29 after its keys were taken from the mailbox. A GPS system tracked the vehicle, and it was recovered in St. Paul without incident. No suspect information is available.
• A White Bear Lake woman was cited April 29 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for misdemeanor theft after she was observed under-ringing $30.93 worth of items in the self-checkout lane. Later that evening, a Minneapolis man, 22, was arrested for shoplifting and failing to confirm his identity after he was observed under-ringing $65.32 worth of items. He was released from the law enforcement center after being booked. On April 30, a St. Paul woman, 29, was cited for shoplifting after she was seen under-ringing items to the tune of $57.40, after deputies were called out to the scene of disorderly conduct. Later that day, a Blaine man, 19, was mailed a citation for misdemeanor theft after he was observed concealing items on his person and passing all points of sale. When stopped, he refused to return the items to loss prevention personnel and fled the area in a vehicle. The male was identified by Driver Vehicle Services (DVS) and through previous traffic stop information and mailed the ticket. To round out the April shoplifting chronicles, at 9:35 p.m. a St. Paul woman, 56, was cited and trespassed for hiding $104.70 worth of items as she left the store.
• A North St. Paul man, 19, and North St. Paul woman, 20, were arrested at 10:56 p.m. April 30 at the Walmart for trespassing and on outstanding warrants.
• Shoplifting was off to a brisk start May 1 when two Illinois women, 22 and 24, were cited at the Walmart for under-ringing items at the self-checkout and bypassing all points of sale with $288.41 in shoplifted merchandise. The women were “trespassed,” cited for misdemeanor theft and released. A 59-year-old Rush City, Wisconsin, woman was cited May 1 at the store for trying to shoplift $30 in merchandise before she was detained by loss prevention employees. She was uncooperative and threw the items to the ground before fleeing in a vehicle. Because store employees recognized her from a previous incident, they simply mailed her a citation for misdemeanor theft. A White Bear Lake woman, 33, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. May 1 at the Walmart for shoplifting after she under-rang $42.27 in merchandise.
• A North Oaks man reported the converter stolen from his Mercedes Benz GLE during a 13-minute span May 1 while it was parked in the Lake Vadnais north lot. The victim remembered seeing a male carrying what looked like an umbrella to a green Toyota Celica parked behind his vehicle as he completed his walk. A White Bear Township youth, 16, also reported the converter stolen from his Mazda CX5 that same period while it was parked in that north lot.
• An Andover woman and Elk River man reported a gun-pointing incident at 2:21 p.m. May 2 in the area of Highway 96 and McMenemy Street. A Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued on the suspect vehicle.
White Bear Township
• The Cub store in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive on May 5 reported a person of unspecified gender for placing items in the front pockets of a hoodie before dropping a basket of items and leaving the store when approached by loss prevention personnel. Authorities followed the subject, who then fled the attempted traffic stop at Highway 96 and I-35E.
• Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle May 6 in the Cub Foods parking lot. The vehicle belonged to a Scandia woman and had been stolen from North Branch.
• A resident in the 4100 block of Oakmede Lane on May 7 reported mail stolen from the mailbox after the U.S. Postal Service notified her that 10 pieces of mail were delivered on May 6, though the mailbox stayed empty on that date. The USPS confirmed the delivery was made.
