The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A purse containing an identification card was reported found Dec. 8 in a snowbank in the 4000 block of Elmwood Street. When Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies returned the items to their owner in Little Canada, she stated the purse was stolen from her car when it was broken into the previous night.
• The Vadnais Heights Target in the 900 block of County Road E on Dec. 9 reported felony theft by an employee.
• A Roseville man reported the back and rear passenger windows of his vehicle broken in Dec. 9 while it was parked at Sucker Lake Park in the 100 block of County Road F.
• The Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61 on Dec. 9 reported a male and female for stealing $99.96 worth of phone chargers. Video review from this store location and others identified the suspects and revealed their modus operandi: stealing from stores and returning the stolen items for cash at different stores.
• Residents in the 400 block of Koehler Road reported four packages stolen from the front porch shortly after they was delivered on Dec. 10. Surveillance video showed a male who arrived in a white Toyota Highlander and wore a black jogging outfit took the packages. A further review of the video clearly identified the vehicle's license plate number, but alas, also showed the plates had been stolen.
• A Coon Rapids man, 39, was arrested Dec. 10 at Jimmy's Food and Drink in the 1100 block of County Road E for disorderly conduct and for refusing to leave the premises when paramedics told him to do so.
• A Newport man, 19, was arrested on an outstanding Dakota County felony warrant at 12:06 a.m. Dec. 11 in the 4200 block of Bridgewood Terrace after deputies responded to a disturbance complaint. While on the scene, deputies located a vehicle stolen out of Maplewood and captured the subject after he fled on foot. The Maplewood Police Department booked his adult companion for motor vehicle theft.
• A New Brighton woman, 45, was arrested on a felony warrant Dec. 12 in the Sucker Lake Regional Park parking lot in the 100 block of County Road F.
• Barnett White Bear Lake Chrysler Jeep and Dodge in the 3400 block of Highway 61 reported a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen sometime during the week of Dec. 12-19.
• A St. Paul man, 52, and a Hinckley man, 21, were arrested Dec. 13 at the Marshall's store in the 900 block of County Road E for theft after loss prevention personnel followed the men's getaway vehicle into Shoreview, where they were taken into custody. Store employees observed a male enter the store at 5:45 p.m., grab a cart and head for the shoe department, where he picked out two expensive pairs of shoes and concealed them in a white plastic bag. He also selected a bed set from the home department, some clothing and accessories from the women's department and some fragrance and clothing from the men's department. All the items went into the white plastic bag. Finally, he chose a duffel bag and concealed the white bag containing $906.73 in items within it. Half an hour after entering the store, he left it and entered an older Ford truck and fled. Responding deputies pursued the vehicle into Shoreview, where the subject left the vehicle and fled on foot along Victoria Street. When deputies ran him down and arrested him, the suspect said he had swallowed fentanyl and appeared to be unconscious. Deputies administered naloxone before medics arrived to transport him to Regions Hospital. The subject identified himself with a false name, after which deputies quickly discovered his real name with the use of the information-based identification system (IBIS) machine. Deputies found the getaway truck with the stolen merchandise in it and arrested the driver.
White Bear Township
• A Virginia woman reported a duffle bag containing boxing equipment stolen from her vehicle overnight Dec. 10-11 while it was parked in a driveway in the 4600 block of Stoddart Lane. The front passenger window was broken in for access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.