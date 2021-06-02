The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Wyoming man, 35, was arrested at 1:39 a.m. May 16 in the 1000 block of County Road E for fifth-degree narcotics after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies were called out to check on a person slumped over in a vehicle at a gas station. The case has been forwarded to the county attorney.
• A Minneapolis woman on May 17 reported herself for forgetting her wallet in a shopping cart when leaving the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E. The complainant noticed the wallet missing when she returned home, and an all-out search was unsuccessful. The police report was needed for a review of the store surveillance video. No unauthorized use of the complainant's debit card was discovered at the time of the report. Deputies advised her to cancel all her cards.
• A resident in the 100 block of Star Circle reported a window on his vehicle broken overnight May 17-18. Nothing was taken, and the vehicle appears not to have been rummaged through.
• A Vadnais Heights woman, 18, was reported for damaging mailboxes and a yard in the 4200 block of Cottonwood Place May 18 following a disagreement with the residents at that address. The dispute with the subject's parents has been resolved, and the damage will be resolved through civil channels.
• An Eden Prairie woman, 35, was cited for misdemeanor theft May 18 at the Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61 following a disorderly conduct complaint. The subject was also cited for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. After the subject stated she thought she was overdosing, medics transported her to St. John's Hospital via Lakeview Ambulance.
• An Elk River woman reported credit cards used at the Vadnais Heights Walmart May 18 after her purse had been stolen from her car May 3 while it was parked in the employee parking lot at St. John's Hospital in Maplewood. A window was broken in for access.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 36, was arrested for DUI just before 1:00 a.m. May 20, following a single-vehicle accident in the area of Twin Lake Blvd. and Vadnais Blvd. The vehicle sustained major damage, and the driver was seen fleeing on foot into the woods.
• A St. Paul woman reported the door locks of her vehicle broken May 20 while it was parked at an auto dealership in the 3400 block of Highway 61.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen May 21 from the 1100 block of County Road E after the complainant's friend took the vehicle. The friend told the complainant he didn't know the location of the vehicle after he awoke in a field. The vehicle was recovered by White Bear Lake police on May 24.
• A St. Paul woman, 33, was arrested May 21 on two active felony warrants and an active misdemeanor warrant, and was "trespassed" from the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E after she was caught shoplifting and detained by loss prevention employees.
White Bear Township
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen May 17 from a Hyundai Tucson parked in a driveway in the 5600 block of Centerville Road. A silver four-door Volkswagen was seen leaving the driveway at about the time the complainant thought her vehicle was damaged.
• A Roseville man, 45, was arrested and a Roseville woman was cited May 21 for disorderly conduct in the 5300 block of Bald Eagle Blvd. The female half of the couple fled before deputies arrived and will receive her citation in the mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.