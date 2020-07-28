The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A St. Paul man, 24, was arrested July 8 for DWI after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the scene of a person seen sleeping in the driver's seat of a vehicle blocking traffic in the 1000 block of Kristen Court. The slumper was transferred to Region's Hospital for a blood draw.
• A resident on County Road F on July 12 reported that someone had placed tape saying "Black Lives Matter" over her Trump/Pence lawn sign in the front yard. Seven hours later, the sign was missing altogether.
• A resident in the 700 block of Greendale Lane reported a garage door opener and key ring stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway overnight July 12-13.
• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle overnight July 12-13 in the 3800 block of McMenemy Street after an attached garage was entered through an unlocked service door.
• A St. Augusta woman reported that her purse containing credit cards was stolen from under the driver's seat of her vehicle July 13 as it was parked in the Sucker Lake south lot in the 20 block of County Road F. Thieves broke in the driver side window and later used the complainant's credit card at the Vadnais Heights Walmart before she could cancel it.
• A garage door opener was reported stolen July 13 from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Colleen Drive.
• An Oakdale man, 24, was arrested at 6:43 p.m. July 14 on an active arrest warrant and for narcotics possession after deputies and medics were dispatched to a person sleeping in a running car at a gas pump in the 1000 block of County Road E. Computer research and a vehicle search uncovered the transgressions.
• Residents of a multihousing complex in the 1000 block of Country Road D reported items stolen from a garage following a forced entry sometime between July 14-17.
• A West St. Paul man, 36, and a St. Paul man, 27, were cited and banned from the premises at 9:39 p.m. July 15 in the 1100 block of County Road E for disorderly conduct after deputies responded to a report of two adult males fighting. Deputies needed to brandish a stun gun to stop the fight.
• A tote bag and yoga mat were reported stolen July 15 from a vehicle parked in the Sucker Lake Park north lot in the 4500 block of Rice Street after the rear passenger window was broken in.
• A resident in the 4200 block of Centerville Road on July 17 reported his car keyed by his ex-girlfriend.
White Bear Township
• Two pill bottles belonging to the same person were reported recovered July 12 in a yard in the 4100 block of Bellaire Avenue. Deputies took the pill bottles into custody for safekeeping.
• A bag containing baseball gear was reported stolen from the back seat of a vehicle in the 5800 block of Bayberry Drive sometime between July 14-16.
