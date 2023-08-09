The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A resident in the 3700 block of McMenemy Street reported a package stolen from the front steps on June 18.
• A cell phone was reported stolen from the 1200 block of County Road D Circle East on June 19. A suspect has been identified, after video surveillance footage of the incident was obtained. Property management will contact all parties to assist in the recovery of the phone.
• A restaurant in the 1100 block of County Road E reported a customer underpaying a bill June 19, after claiming not to like an item after he had eaten it.
• A Vadnais Heights woman reported both rear side windows of her vehicle broken in June 20 and an attempt to break the vehicle's front passenger window while it was parked in the North Vadnais lot on County Road F.
• A Vadnais Heights woman reported the current license plate tab stolen from the rear plate of her vehicle June 21 while it was parked in the 1200 block of County Road D. Replacement tabs have been purchased and installed.
• A passerby reported finding stolen credit cards at 2:55 a.m. June 23 in the roadway in the area of County Road E and I-35E and turned them over to deputies. The cards had been stolen from a vehicle in Roseville the day before and the theft reported. The cards had already been cancelled, and deputies were given approval by the victim and the Roseville Police Department to destroy them.
• A Minneapolis woman, 32, was cited for theft of services June 23 at the Perkins Restaurant and Bakery in the 1000 block of County Road E, after she and her group of six left the restaurant without paying. After returning from the parking lot, some members of the group paid, but the suspect refused to pay. Instead, she asked for a citation to settle the issue in court.
• A panhandler was reported June 23 in the 900 block of County Road E for making his dog accompany him on a hot day. Moments after the report was made, it began to rain heavily, averting the crisis for the moment.
• An Andover woman reported hearing shots fired June 23 while she was driving along Bramblewood Avenue. Later, while she was in the area of Highway 96 and Birch Ridge Road, she discovered one of her side windows shattered. A search of the area didn't yield any spent casings. There are no suspects.
• A resident in the 1100 block of County Road D reported the ignition and steering column of her Hyundai Elantra damaged an attempt by unknown persons to steal it from a parking lot overnight June 24-25.
• A White Bear Lake woman, 20, was arrested June 25 in the 900 block of County Road E for possession of a controlled substance, after deputies on patrol in the area of Vadnais Blvd. and Edgerton Street observed her behavior in her vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. On the way to jail, the subject made a stop at Regions Hospital for a blood draw with search warrant.
• Lakeridge Liquors in the 100 block of Vadnais Blvd. reported a woman for entering the store June 26, picking up a $55 bottle of tequila and leaving the store without paying.
• A resident in the 4200 block of Thornhill Lane reported an unauthorized charge of $500 on his bank account June 26, because the bank fraud department required an incident case number.
• A Howard Lake man, 30, was arrested for assault at 11:56 p.m. June 26 at a hotel in the 3500 block of Vadnais Center Drive, after he smashed the head of his female companion into the door of their vehicle and knocked her unconscious. The female companion was taken to St. John's Hospital in Maplewood, and the suspect has been charged in Ramsey County Court.
• Deputies on patrol at 4:02 a.m. June 27 in the 3200 block of Highway 61 attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an occupied stolen vehicle before it fled. The nine-mile, eight minute pursuit with all emergency equipment active was terminated at officer discretion, after deputies lost sight of the vehicle.
White Bear Township
• Residents in the 5300 block of Cedarwood Court reported their neighbors for harassing them June 21, as part of an ongoing issue. Deputies advised the complainant on the process of taking out a Harassment Restraining Order (HRO) against the neighbors.
• Bags of landscaping waste were reported dumped beside multiple homeowner trash bins awaiting their June 21 pick up in the 100 block of Martin Way.
