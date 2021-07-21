The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Minneapolis man, 43, was arrested at 2:31 a.m. July 4 in the 3400 block of Highway 61 for disorderly conduct after he was found tampering with motor vehicles at Barnett White Bear Chrysler Jeep and Dodge. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the subject in possession of multiple vehicle keys, registration items and other property that didn’t belong to him.
• A North Branch man, 41, was arrested July 5 for threatening staff and customers at a business in the 1100 block of County Road E. The business banned him from their property.
• The Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E reported a known shoplifter for stealing more than $1,000 of merchandise on July 5 before leaving the area.
• Deputies took an intoxicated male into custody July 7 and transferred him to the detox center following a disorderly conduct report in the 1100 block of County Road E regarding a drunk male in a vehicle that didn’t belong to him.
• A Phoenix, Arizona, man was arrested July 8 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart for shoplifting.
• Deputies recovered a stolen trailer and two Jet Skis belonging to an Oakdale man at 1:33 a.m. July 9 in the area of Rice Street and Suzanne Avenue.
• A 22-year-old Mission, Texas, woman was arrested July 9 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart for possessing a weapon without a permit after she was detained for shoplifting.
• A St. Paul woman, 21, was arrested on two out-of-county misdemeanor warrants July 9 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart and cited for theft after she was caught shoplifting.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 53, was arrested July 9 in the Walmart parking lot in the 800 block of County Road E for theft after he showed up for a Craigslist sale riding a bicycle stolen from St. Louis Park. A Maple Grove man who had arranged to buy the bike contacted deputies after he realized the bike was stolen.
• A trailer containing tools was reported stolen overnight July 9-10 from a parking lot at Shadowlawn Estates in the 1100 block of County Road D after the hitch lock was cut.
• A White Bear Lake woman, 25, was arrested for DWI just after midnight July 10 in the 3500 block of Vadnais Center Drive after deputies responded to a property damage accident in which the subject turned herself in. The subject said she was driving a friend’s car and hit a parked car. The driver failed field sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.22.
White Bear Township
• A St. Paul man reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Mitsubishi Outlander Sport July 7 while it was parked in an employee lot in the 4400 block of Otter Lake Road.
• A resident in the 5500 block of Jenni Lane reported his $3,000 custom golf club set stolen from his unlocked vehicle overnight July 8-9 while it was parked in the driveway.
