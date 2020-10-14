The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A resident in the 4000 block of Elmwood Street on Sept. 28 reported her identy stolen and used to open credit card accounts. The complainant is in the process of making restorative notifications.
• A Shoreview woman reported the rear window of her vehicle vandalized by a rock overnight Sept. 28-29 as it was parked in the 1100 block of County Road D.
• A resident in the 3900 block of Woodridge Court on Sept. 30 reported unauthorized transactions on his bank account. The case number will be provided to bank investigators.
• A Lino Lakes woman reported hats and the vehicle's title stolen from her vehicle Sept. 30 as it was left unlocked in her work parking lot in the 500 block of Oak Grove Parkway the previous day.
• A Minneapolis man, 42, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Oct. 3 for assault in the 1000 block of County Road D, following a trilogy of domestic dispute calls from that same address throughout that evening.
White Bear Township
• Six locked vehicles belonging to high school students were reported broken into at 4:45 a.m. Sept. 27 as they were parked in a driveway in the 2700 block of Lake Avenue and along the street overnight. Items stolen included vehicle manuals, credit cards, clothing, change and miscellaneous paperwork. Possible suspect items were collected for DNA testing.
• Management at Bald Eagle Liquor in the 5900 block of Highway 61 reported two males for stealing seven bottles of tequila and cognac Sept. 27 after they distracted the clerk and bolted from the store with the liquor.
• A White Bear Lake man reported his vehicle broken into Sept. 29 as it was parked in the 5000 block of Old Hugo Road while the complainant was out fishing on Bald Eagle Lake. A backpack containing package stickers was stolen.
• A Plymouth man reported his vehicle broken into Sept. 29 as it was parked in the 5000 block of Old Hugo Road while he was out fishing on Bald Eagle Lake. The front passenger side window was broken in, and a CD case with 20 music CD's was stolen.
• An Elk River man reported his vehicle broken into Sept. 30 while it was parked at his place of employment in the 4500 block of Allendale Drive. A wallet was stolen and the credit cards it contained were used fraudulently.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a Toyota Prius overnight Sept. 30-Oct. 1 as it was parked in the 5300 block of Bald Eagle Blvd.
• Sunglasses, a key box and battery jump pack were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 2600 block of South Shore Boulevard overnight Sept. 30-Oct. 1.
