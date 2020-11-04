The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Shoreview woman walking in the park reported two windows on her vehicle smashed Oct. 18 while it was parked in the Snail Lake lot on Vadnais Blvd. The vehicle had been rummaged through, but nothing of value was stolen.
• A St. Paul man was arrested on a felony warrant Oct. 19 in the 4400 block of Centerville Road.
• A Grand Rapids man, 48, was arrested at 1:22 a.m. Oct. 19 in the 1100 block of County Road E for misdemeanor domestic assault following an altercation. The front desk of the multifamily dwelling phoned Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies after the suspect requested new sheets because he bloodied the old sheets when slapping his girlfriend.
• A Burnsville man, 28, was arrested for DWI at 1:29 a.m. Oct. 20 on County Road E and I-35E following a traffic stop for excessive speed and poor driving conduct. The motorist failed the field sobriety tests.
• A St. Paul man was arrested Oct. 21 in the 800 block of County Road E for driving after cancellation due to unsafe behavior, following a traffic stop.
• A West St. Paul man reported his vehicle stolen Oct. 22 from a hotel front entrance in the 1100 block of County Road E after he’d left the keys in it to head to the bathroom inside the hotel.
• A St. Paul man, 66, was cited Oct. 22 for shoplifting from the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E. Loss prevention observed him take part in “receipt shopping,” which is to use a receipt found in the parking lot to look for items on the receipt in the store. He then brought those items to the service desk to exchange them for cash. He was also observed not scanning all his items during self-checkout. The shoplifter was “trespassed” from the scene.
• A resident in the 900 block of County Road F reported his neighbor Oct. 23 for surrounding his Trump sign with barbed wire.
• An Arden Hills woman on Oct. 23 reported being held up at “gunpoint” while at work in the 800 block of County Road E. The would-be robber handed the employee a note demanding money and suggested the presence of a gun. The male then left the building empty-handed.
• Deputies recovered a vehicle stolen out of St. Paul Oct. 24 after they checked on an unoccupied vehicle with the driver’s window broken out in the 700 block of Berwood Avenue W. The vehicle was towed by Twin City Towing.
• A St. Paul man, 37, and a St. Paul woman, 29, were arrested at 1:49 a.m. Oct. 24 in the 1100 block of County Road D on felony warrants after deputies were dispatched out on a disorderly conduct call in which a woman refused to leave the premises. As deputies were taking her away, she ratted out her boyfriend, who also had active warrants.
• A Stillwater man was arrested at 1:17 Oct. 25 in a hotel in the 1100 block of County Road E on a disorderly conduct warrant and for fifth-degree drug possession after deputies were on the scene of an unrelated report of jewelry theft of a wedding guest who had left her room door propped open. While deputies were reviewing surveillance videos and registration information, they located the suspect with an active warrant and searched his room.
White Bear Township
• A St. Paul woman was arrested Oct. 19 in the 5900 block of Otter Lake Road on an outstanding warrant after deputies were dispatched out on a welfare check of a person whose phone pinged at the address. After she was located and identified, she was arrested.
• A Little Canada man, 30, was stunned with a stun gun and arrested Oct. 19 in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive for being in receipt of a stolen vehicle and fleeing police, and having several warrants. The arrest followed a two-minute, 2.7-mile pursuit after deputies tried to pull the subject over in White Bear Lake. The subject was eventually stopped with a pursuit intervention technique. Prior to being jailed, he was first transported to Regions Hospital. His passengers, a St. Paul woman, 41, and a Minnepolis woman, 19, were also arrested for possession of controlled substance.
• Minnesota Construction Services in the 4000 block of White Bear Parkway reported one of their vehicles stolen overnight Oct. 22-23. The vehicle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.