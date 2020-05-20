The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A $325 toolbox was reported stolen at 2:45 a.m. April 29 from a vehicle parked in the lot of Shadowlands Estates in the 1100 block of County Road D. The front passenger window was broken in.
• A Stillwater man reported a rear license plate stolen April 29 from his vehicle as it was parked in an employee lot in the 1500 block of Buerkle Road. When the plate was entered in the National Crime Information Center database, it was reported as recovered by Bloomington police earlier that day.
• On behalf of his elderly mother in the 3500 block of Rice Street, an Oakdale man reported unauthorized checking account activity on April 29.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen May 1 from a 2006 Toyota Prius parked on Edgerton Street at Centerville Road while its owner was walking along the park path.
• A six-pack of beer has gone missing after the side door of a detached garage in the 800 block of Woodgate Drive was kicked in at 11:00 p.m. May 1.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 50, was arrested May 2 in the 100 block of Vadnais Blvd. W. for second-degree driving while intoxicated, following a dangerous driving complaint.
• Ranchers Legacy Meat Company in the 4300 block of White Bear Parkway on May 4 reported the theft of $7,000 in meat products occuring over the past two weekends after viewing video footage of the thefts. An employee is a possible suspect.
• A juvenile, 15, was cited for careless driving May 4 in the 700 block of County Road D after an exterior sign belonging to Urban Companies was damaged as a result of a two-car accident.
• The Target store in the 900 block of County Road E on May 5 reported the loss of more than $1,200 in inventory after a video review showed an identified shoplifter. The case is under investigation.
• Tools and two floor jacks were reported stolen May 8 from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of County Road D.
White Bear Township
• A Plymouth man, 32, was arrested in White Bear Lake May 4 for trying to cash a fraudulent check after stealing two checks from a mailbox in the 3900 block of Homewood Avenue on May 1. On May 2, one of the checks and an ID was left behind by the suspect when he tried to cash the check at a Roseville bank.
• An unidentified male, 34, was arrested May 5 in the 4200 block of Fisher Lane on a Dakota County arrest warrant.
• A bicycle and a backpack were reported stolen May 7 from the 2600 block of Martin Way. There are no suspects.
