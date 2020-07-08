The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A resident in the 700 block of Stockdale Drive reported a garage service door kicked in overnight June 21-22.
• A vehicle stolen out of St. Paul was reported recovered June 22 at the side of the road near Twin Lake Blvd. and Vadnais Blvd. Its owner was notified.
• A Hugo man, 20, was arrested at 1:06 a.m. June 22 on a warrant following a report of persons breaking into vehicles in the 700 block of Stockdale Road. A St. Paul man, 28, was cited for an unidentified offense.
• A North Oaks man reported the driver's side window of his vehicle broken in June 23 while it was parked at Sucker Lake Park on County Road F. Nothing was taken from the vehicle as the complainant walked in the dog park.
• A St. Paul man reported his vehicle damaged June 23 as it was parked in a lot in the 900 block of County Road D.
• A St. Paul woman, 34, and a St. Paul man, 42, face charges following a disorderly conduct incident June 24 on Highway 61 and I-694. During an argument, the male drove off in the vehicle with a child after the woman exited the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped by the State Patrol and the parties were reunited.
• A St. Paul woman, 47, was arrested June 25 at the intersection of I-35E and County Road E for disorderly conduct after the repeat panhandler refused to leave the scene and tussled with deputies.
• A White Bear man reported a leaf blower taken from the back of a pickup truck June 25 as it was parked on Highway 61 near I-694. The item has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as stolen.
• An Oakdale man reported the catalytic converter of his vehicle stolen June 26 while it was parked in an employee parking lot in the 1100 block of County Road E.
• A Jordan man reported his motorcycle stolen from where it was stored in the 100 block of Mayfair Road June 29. The complainant thinks his motorcycle is now in Shafer. The case is under investigation.
White Bear Township
• An abandoned vehicle was reported recovered June 24 beside railroad tracks unaccessible to roads near the 4200 block of Otter Lake Road. The vehicle was determined to be related to an unreported breach of trust incident from St. Paul. The vehicle was towed.
• A duffle bag containing textbooks and shoes was reported stolen from a vehicle parked on the street in the 4600 block of Allendale Drive overnight June 27-28. Another unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway at the same address was rummaged through and a wallet and credit card stolen. The credit card was used at the Richfield Target.
• Gloves, golf shoes and a trailer light connector were reported stolen overnight June 27-28 from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 4800 block of Moon Lake Circle.
• A Macy's gift card and garage door opener were reported stolen overnight June 27-28 from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 4800 block of Moon Lake Circle.
