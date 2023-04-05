The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
A Vadnais Heights man, 28, was arrested March 7 in the 300 block of Bankers Drive for domestic assault, after deputies were called out to the scene of a domestic between the suspect and a woman, 29.
An Eden Prairie woman, 33, was cited March 7 at the Walmart store in the 800 block of County Road E for misdemeanor theft, after loss prevention personnel observed her concealing $120.20 worth of items and leaving the store. Store employees observed her entering the Marshall’s store, where deputies detained her and transported her back to Walmart to face the music. After she was cited, deputies trespassed her from the Walmart and gave her a courtesy ride to a St. Paul residence.
A female whose identity could not be confirmed was caught shoplifting at the Walmart March 9 after she was observed under-ringing $279.57 in merchandise. She was stopped briefly at the entryway by loss prevention personnel. During the process to recover the unpaid-for merchandise, the suspect relentlessly pulled the shopping cart away from store employees until she was able to escape in a vehicle. Possible suspect information was gathered, however. Deputies used the information to contact the possible suspect via phone, but she denied all involvement.
Buerkle Hyundai in the 3000 block of Highway 61 reported one of its motor vehicles stolen March 10, after someone took it out for a test drive and never returned it. The information the subject provided on the information form was false. The vehicle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database, and the case is under investigation.
A St. Paul woman, 49, was cited at 1:33 p.m. March 10 at the Walmart store for misdemeanor theft after she was observed concealing $122.22 worth of merchandise and passing all points of sale. A different St. Paul woman, 47, was cited at 1:55 p.m. March 10 at the Walmart for shoplifting after she was observed under-ringing $159.39 in merchandise at the self-checkout and trying to leave the store. After they were formally trespassed from the store, both shoplifters were released into the world..
A Vadnais Heights man, 50, was arrested for DWI at one minute before midnight March 11 in the 900 block of County Road D after deputies pulled him over for his poor driving conduct. His blood alcohol content was 0.23 when deputies conducted a portable breath test at the scene. After he was transported to the patrol station for further testing, the subject refused to participate and was booked for test refusal.
A Vadnais Heights man, 34, was arrested at 10:34 p.m. March 11 in the 1200 block of County Road E for domestic assault after a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued on him when deputies called to the scene of a domestic found him already gone. A citation was left for him at the address, and after he returned the following evening, he was taken into custody without incident.
White Bear Township
A Vadnais Heights man, 50, was arrested March 13 at the Cub Foods store in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive for first-degree possession of controlled substances and for driving restrictions, after deputies responded to a report of a man acting erratically in the store. He was taken in and booked at the law enforcement center. Charges are pending.
A Chisago City woman, 40, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. March 13 in the 1600 block of Garden Lane for violating an order for protection another woman, 62, had taken out on her. A bystander heard yelling and called in to report the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.