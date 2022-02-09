The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Vadnais Heights woman, 50, was arrested for theft Jan. 22 in the 1100 block of County Road D, after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a package theft report at Shadowlawn Estate.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Jan. 22 from a Toyota Tundra while it was parked in an apartment building lot in the 800 block of County Road D.
• A St. Paul woman, 21, was cited Jan. 23 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for shoplifting and issued a trespass notice. On Jan. 27, a North St. Paul woman, 57, was issued a citation for theft, along with a trespass notice, after committing the same offense. On Jan. 29, a Vadnais Heights woman, 57, was cited for misdemeanor theft and issued a trespass notice after being caught shoplifting.
• Famous Footwear in the 900 block of County Road E reported two pairs of shoes stolen Jan. 23.
• A spare apartment key, a garage door opener and other items were reported stolen Jan. 23 from an unlocked vehicle in an underground parking garage in the 1200 block of County Road D.
• Two would-be thieves face possible charges after they were caught trying to take items from a vehicle in the 100 block of Skyline Drive Jan. 24. After leaving prior to deputies’ arrival on scene, deputies were called back later that evening when the suspects returned and tried again to enter the victim’s car to steal more items. The suspects were identified, and some of the previously stolen items were recovered.
• Deputies recovered an unoccupied vehicle stolen inMaplewood Jan. 27 in the 3500 block of Vadnais Center Drive. The plates on the vehicle had been stolen in St. Paul.
• Residents in the 700 block of Hiawatha Avenue on Jan. 27 reported their mail stolen.
• A St. Paul man reported his vehicle stolen Jan. 27 after he left it running with the keys in the ignition while he went into a store in the 1100 block of County Road E for "two minutes".
• A resident in the 4200 block of Evergreen Drive on Jan. 28 reported being a victim of the Amazon account scam and losing $1,500 worth of gift cards.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight Jan. 28-29 from a Toyota Tundra parked in a driveway in the 4000 block of Stockdale Drive.
• A Forest Lake man, 27, was arrested Jan. 29 on I-694 at Rice Street for gross misdemeanor narcotics DWI and felony Violation of the Controlled Substance Law.
White Bear Township
• A White Bear Township man, 35, was arrested on a warrant Jan. 24 in the 1700 block of Whitaker Street, after deputies were dispatched out to assist the Minnesota Department of Corrections on a parole violation.
• A White Bear Township woman, 66 was arrested without incident on an active Department of Corrections felony warrant Jan. 26 in the 1900 block of Stillwater Street.
• A St. Paul man, 56, was arrested, and a St. Paul woman, 37, was cited Jan. 27 in the 5300 block of Anderlie Lane, after deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding. The driver was arrested for driving after cancellation due to behavior inimical to public safety and for warrants. The passenger was cited for not insuring her vehicle.
