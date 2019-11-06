The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• An adult male was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of Centerville Circle Oct. 21. He reportedly spray-painted his wife’s vehicle.
• Domestic assault was reported in the 800 block of Woodgate Drive Oct. 20. A 27-year-old man was arrested for reportedly hitting and choking a woman.
• Three juvenile males were found in possession of a firearm during a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Greenbrier Street Oct. 20. The juveniles were released to their parents and the incident is under investigation.
• A resident in the 600 block of Belland Avenue reported Oct. 24 that their vehicle, lent to a friend, was not returned. It was supposed to have been returned three weeks prior. Deputies found the vehicle had been used in a hit-and-run accident in St. Paul Oct. 21 and was found in the St. Paul impound lot.
• A catalytic convertor was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3500 block of Willow Lake Boulevard Oct. 24.
• A weapon was reported on school property in the 100 block of Vadnais Boulevard Oct. 22. The incident was investigated and forwarded to the county attorney for review.
• A vehicle started on fire in the 1000 block of Centerville Road Oct. 22. It was fully engulfed in flames by the time deputies arrived. The fire was extinguished by the White Bear Lake Fire Department.
• Deputies responded to a burglary at Lucy’s Burgers in White Bear Township Oct. 26. The front door glass was shattered. Attempts to pry a safe away from the wall were unsuccessful. The incident is under investigation.
