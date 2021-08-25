The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A motorcycle was reported stolen overnight Aug. 7-8 from Tousley Motor Sports in the 1400 block of County Road E after the lock on a service trailer in a gated lot was cut. The serial numbers of the motorcycle and trailer have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A couple on a walk Aug. 8 on Vadnais Blvd. East and Edgerton Street reported a vehicle approaching from behind traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver turned around, pulled up alongside them, and made threatening statements.
• A St. Paul woman, 38, was arrested on three confirmed warrants Aug. 9 in the 800 block of County Road E after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a female shoplifting at a business. The shoplifted items were recovered and she was banned from the store.
• A St. Paul man reported the exhaust pipes and catalytic converter were cut off and stolen from his Toyota Sequoia as it was parked in the 200 block of Meadowood Lane overnight Aug. 9-10.
• Four motorcycles were reported stolen overnight Aug. 10-11 from a fenced and locked lot at Tousley Motor Sports. One of the motorcycles belonged to a Rogers man. The cycles were entered into the NCIC database, and the case is under investigation.
• A road rage incident was reported at 2:44 a.m. Aug. 11 at the Vadnais Heights Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61, involving the drivers of two vehicles on the highway. The drivers pulled into the Kwik Trip to hold their dispute inside the store. Both clerks on duty said both parties were equally aggressive. Deputies chatted with all concerned, who were refused service by the store.
• A male was reported for stealing credit cards from multiple individuals at the LA Fitness in Maplewood Aug. 11 and trying to use one of the cards at the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for a $200 purchase. The transaction was declined. The suspect was not identified, but no monetary loss was suffered.
• A front license plate was reported stolen Aug. 11 from an auto parked in the 3600 block of Centerville Road. The victim replaced the plate at the DMV and destroyed the rear plate. The plate was entered into the NCIC.
• A Sauk Rapids man reported the driver’s side window of his vehicle smashed as it was parked in the 3400 block of Willow Lake Blvd. overnight Aug. 11-12. The suspect also unlocked the hood of the vehicle. Nothing was reported missing.
• A St. Paul man, 40, is suspected of violating an order for protection and criminally damaging property Aug. 12 at the Country Inn and Suites in the 3500 block of Vadnais Center Drive after he coerced the victim to rent a room at the hotel. A Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued after he wrecked the room and stole a television. The case is under investigation.
• A St. Paul man, 33, was arrested for theft from the Walmart Aug. 13 following a pursuit on foot that ended in the 600 block of Kohler Road. The suspect was booked at jail for misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor fleeing by means other than motor vehicle and "trespassed" from the Walmart.
• Deputies found a set of keys on a lanyard Aug. 13 in the 900 block of County Road D and placed them into property for safekeeping.
• Transaction fraud was reported Aug. 13 in the 800 block of County Road E after the victim reported that someone used the credit cards from a dropped wallet.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 48, was arrested for DWI at 10:47 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 4200 block of Oak Crest Drive following a report of attempted assault and a car being driven erratically toward people on the street.
White Bear Township
• A Harris man reported a wallet stolen from an unlocked work vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Mehegan Lane Aug. 11. A credit card was used fraudulently at the Vadnais Heights Target.
• A Brooklyn Center woman on Aug. 13 reported her vehicle broken into while it was parked at the Bald Eagle boat launch lot in the 5700 block of Old Hugo Road. While the victim was out on a friend’s boat, the rear passenger window was broken and two plastic shopping bags were stolen from the back seat.
