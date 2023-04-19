The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
A hotel in the 1100 block of County Road E reported an unknown male for stealing a $773 hotel room key card maker March 19 after he drove up to the lobby in a light-colored four-door sedan. CCTV video footage is available, and the case is under investigation.
A resident in the 400 block of Koehler Road on March 19 reported a fox in the driveway that was not behaving like a fox. It was not clear what the fox was behaving like. However, it was resting and ran away upon approach, which would have been foxlike of it.
The Vadnais Heights Target in the 900 block of County Road E reported gift cards rung up and money removed from the cash register March 19. There was no suspect information at the time of the report, but the video had yet to be reviewed.
The strange fox was again reported at 9:57 a.m. March 20 lingering around in the 400 block of Koehler Road; this time it attacked a dog. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies checked the area without success after the caller said the fox might be rabid. The saga of the fox continued at 12:28 that day when the fox was reported on the side of the road at the address acting sick. Deputies dispatched the fox and sent the remains to the University of Minnesota Veterinarian Diagnostic Lab for rabies testing.
The business in the 1100 block of County Road E on March 20 reported a hotel room damaged by an occupant who used a stolen credit card to book the room. Suspect photos have been collected.
A White Bear Township woman, 30, was mailed a misdemeanor citation March 21 in a retail store parking lot in the 800 block of County Road E after she left the scene of an accident. The driver was identified via witness photos and retail store video. The driver did not return repeated phone calls.
A resident in the 800 block of County Road D reported losing $7,000 in bitcoin March 22 to a text phishing scam claiming her bank account had been hacked. The victim called the number in the text and was persuaded to send the money to resolve the suspicious activity. When talking to her real bank after the fact, the victim learned she had been scammed.
A resident in the 900 block of Greenhaven Drive reported receiving threatening letters March 22 from unknown persons.
A Maplewood man reported a hit-and-run March 24 after another driver backed into him in a parking lot in the 1100 block of County Road E. The hit-and-run driver stopped briefly to ask if the complainant was okay, then fled. The victim was not entirely okay, as he missed work to go to the clinic to see about bruised ribs. The driver, a 60-year-old Vadnais Heights man, was identified and contacted the next day. His case has been forwarded to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
A New Brighton man reported his backpack stolen March 24 from the area of Willow Lake Road and Labore Road after he set it down on the ground next to him to take photos. A male on a bicycle swooped by and stole the backpack. As the backpack contained his phone and keys, a delivery driver phoned dispatch on behalf of the victim, and deputies gave the victim a courtesy ride to his hotel.
A St. Paul man, 35, was cited March 24 at the intersection of Vadnais Road and Centerville Road for driving after revocation, possessing drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle and tampering with vehicle registration, after deputies pulled him over for defaced license plates that failed to match the vehicle they were on. Glass pipes and burglary tools found in the vehicle were seized, and both occupants were released as long as they didn’t drive the vehicle.
A business in the 3500 block of Highway 61 reported a burglary March 25 after a video alarm showed a person in dark clothing entering the building under construction. Deputies and K-9 officer cleared the building without incident. Staff noticed nothing missing.
White Bear Township
A Hugo woman reported an attempt to steal her vehicle overnight March 18-19 as it was parked in a lot in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive, after she found the rear passenger window broken in and the steering column and ignition torn apart. Nothing was noted missing.
A suspicious silver canister reported found by the gas pumps in the 5900 block of Highway 61 on March 25 turned out to contain nitroglycerin pills. The item was placed into property for safekeeping.
