The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Vadnais Heights man, 42, was arrested for assault Oct. 12 after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of a domestic incident in the 3500 block of Montmorency Street.
• A resident in the 3800 block of Tessier Trail on Oct. 12 reported his driver’s license used fraudulently at a Minneapolis park after an unknown person presented it as identification while receiving a citation for being in the park after hours. The victim said he lost his wallet while kayaking at Bald Eagle Lake and canceled his credit cards.
• A resident in the 1100 block of County Road D reported a garage burglary overnight Oct. 13-14 during which two tool sets were stolen, items strewn about and a motorcycle ignition damaged.
• A St. Paul man, 41, was arrested Oct. 14 in the 300 block of Koehler Road for leaving the scene of an accident after he crashed through a power pole and into two cars parked in a driveway before leaving the scene with his dog. The dog was transferred to Animal Control.
• A St. Paul man, 33, was arrested Oct. 14 in the 1200 block of County Road D Circle East for violating an order for protection (OFP) after he was witnessed on the property. He was taken into custody at Regions Hospital after claiming to ingest narcotics.
• An unidentified woman was arrested Oct. 15 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for shoplifting. After witnesses obtained her license plate information, a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued. When Chisago County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled her over, they discovered she had an active misdemeanor warrant and booked her at their jail. On Oct. 22, store employees recovered some of the merchandise taken from the store by two females who didn’t pay for them. A St. Paul woman, 37, was cited Oct. 22 for misdemeanor theft, trespassed and released, after she was caught shoplifting. A Mahnomen woman, 38, was arrested on an outstanding warrant at 11:22 p.m. Oct. 22 after she fled the Walmart parking lot in a vehicle and left all but one shoplifted item behind. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle, recovered the stolen item, trespassed her and arrested her.
• A Coon Rapids man, 31, was arrested on a warrant Oct. 15 on I-694 and I-35E.
• A Little Canada man, 46, was arrested Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Berwood Avenue on an active Washington County warrant, following a disorderly conduct call of a male who refused to leave the premises.
• A Columbia Heights man reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Hyundai Elantra Oct. 18 while it was parked at Sucker Lake Park south lot in the 25 block of County Road F. A St. Paul man, 37, was arrested Oct. 22 at that location for possessing burglary tools by water patrol deputies on routine surveillance who interrupted a catalytic converter theft in progress that involved a New Brighton woman’s vehicle. The subject has been charged.
• A Minneapolis woman, 37, was arrested for assault Oct. 18 following a domestic incident in the 800 block of County Road D. The case has been referred to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
White Bear Township
• A resident in the 5900 block of Pintail Lane reported their open garage burglarized overnight Oct. 18-19.
• After residents heard their dog barking ferociously at 1:00 a.m., they closed the garage door, but later discovered someone had rummaged through their car.
• Two businessess in the 5900 block of Highway 61 reported thefts from autos parked at their locations overnight Oct. 19-20. One of the vehicles was damaged during the thefts, and a suspect was interrupted as he was breaking the rear passenger window of another vehicle in the lot. Information on the suspect vehicle is available. Ground FX Lawn & Landscape in the 2300 block of Leibel Street reported being in possession of a video showing gas being stolen at approximately the same time of night as the thefts from auto by a person in a vehicle similar to the suspect vehicle involved in those other nearby crimes.
• A Coon Rapids man reported a wallet and handgun stolen from a vehicle parked in the 5400 block of Bald Eagle Blvd. overnight Oct. 19-20. The subsequent attempted credit card use alerted the victim to the crime.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 3:00 a.m. Oct. 23 from a Toyota Prius parked in a driveway in the area of Franklin Lane and Jenni Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.