The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
A North St. Paul man, 40, was arrested on a Washington County felony warrant March 13 at a hotel in the 1100 block of County Road E and transferred to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
White Bear Lake Mitsubishi in the 3400 block of Highway 61 on March 16 reported criminal damage to a rental vehicle loaned out to a customer whose own vehicle was in the repair shop. After the customer refused requests to return the vehicle, an investigation determined that the case was a civil matter.
A resident in the 4200 block of Bridgewood Terrace reported a fraudulent check written from her account March 17 and deposited via mobile phone and honored by her bank. The bank has agreed to reverse charges. The case is under investigation.
A Blaine woman reported a purse stolen from the back seat of her unlocked vehicle March 17 as it was parked in a business lot in the 900 block of County Road E while she was in the store. No suspect information exists, and Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies advised the victim to cancel her debit card right away.
A St. Paul woman reported two televisions, valued at $1,300, stolen March 18 from her storage unit in the 3200 block of Highway 61, after a lock was discovered broken by management during a routine morning check of the area.
White Bear Township
A resident in the 1200 block of Birch Lake Blvd. reported a suspicious opossum lurking around his house March 13 and was worried about his small dog and grandchildren. The caller agreed to borrow a live trap from Animal Control to catch the ‘possum.
A construction excavator reported stolen March 15 from a site in the 5900 block of Centerville Road turned out to have been sold by its owner without the contractor’s knowledge. When the contractor notified the equipment’s owner, he learned its status. The item was removed from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
The Cub store in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive reported a Vadnais Heights woman, 24, for stealing a cashier’s phone March 16 while the cashier was distracted by ringing up the purchases of the suspect’s companion. The case is under investigation.
A bus driver reported finding a wallet March 16 in the 2300 block of Leibel Street. Deputies came to pick up the wallet and returned it to its owner in White Bear Lake.
A Coon Rapids man, 44, was cited March 17 in the area of Meadowlands Drive and Birch Bend Lane for violating a traffic control device after deputies in their squad were almost creamed by the UPS delivery truck blowing through the intersection at that location.
Deputies assisted emergency personnel in transporting a patient to St. John’s Hospital at 3:13 a.m. March 18 in the 1200 block of Doe Circle after they were dispatched out to the scene of a disorderly conduct that turned into a medical call.
Deputies responded to a drunk and disorderly conduct call at 2:57 p.m. March 18 in the 5100 block of Cottage Lane and ended up providing courtesy rides to two persons to White Bear Township and Shoreview.
