The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A White Bear Lake juvenile was arrested Nov. 29 on I-694 and Highway 61 for DWI. The case has been sent to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• A resident in the 200 block of Primrose Court on Dec. 1 reported losing several thousand dollars to the "grandson involved in an accident and is in the hospital, and by the way, is also in jail and needs bail money" phone scam.
• A resident in the 3100 block of Edgerton Street on Dec. 1 reported more than $1,000 in charges made to his debit card while it was still in his possession. The complainant will be reimbursed by his bank, and the case is under investigation.
• A St. Paul woman, 36, was cited Dec. 1 on County Road E and Talmage Circle for causing a three-vehicle accident by failing to yield. The crash resulted in injuries to a Shoreview woman. The St. Paul woman was also cited for driving after cancellation and failure to provide proof of insurance.
• A hot theft from auto was reported at 8:10 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 1000 block of County Road D after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies caught the incident in progress. The suspect vehicle eluded deputies with a quick U-turn on the freeway. A Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert was issued after the license plate of the vehicle was observed. The thief managed to break a window of the victim's vehicle and steal an icemaker before being caught in the act.
• A St. Paul woman, 26, was cited Dec. 2 in the 3000 block of Rice Street for speeding, driving after suspension, failure to provide proof of insurance and displaying expired tabs. The vehicle was towed, and the driver was released at the scene.
• A lockbox containing a key fob was reported stolen Dec. 3 from a dealership vehicle belonging to Buerkle Hyundai in the 3300 block of Highway 61 after the front driver’s side window was broken in.
White Bear Township
• A Minneapolis woman, 24, was arrested at 4:59 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 1100 block of County Road J for DWI, possessing stolen property and identity theft, after deputies were dispatched out on a call for a driving complaint and suspicious activity. The case has been referred to the county attorney for charges.
• A New Brighton woman, 29, was arrested Dec. 1 in the 2600 block of Arbor Drive for domestic assault by strangulation. The case has been referred to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• A resident in the 5200 block of Bald Eagle Avenue reported criminal damage to her property overnight Dec. 1-2, after unknown persons threw two small rocks through a glass window and screen door.
• A resident in the 5300 block of Northwest Avenue reported a rock thrown through a living room window Dec. 2.
• A resident in the 1800 block of Stillwater Street reported a vehicle stolen from his driveway overnight Dec. 3-4 after he may have left a spare key inside. Minnesota State Patrol located the vehicle the next day in Columbia Heights.
• A Minneapolis woman reported the front passenger window of her vehicle broken in Dec. 5 while it was parked in the lot at Tamarack Nature Center in the 5200 block of Otter Lake Road. Items stolen from inside include a purse containing credit cards that were then used at the Vadnais Heights Target and Walgreens.
