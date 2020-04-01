The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Maplewood woman reported her credit card missing March 15 while she was shopping at Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E. More than $500 was charged to the card before it could be reported and canceled.
• A St. Paul man, 39, was arrested at 6:14 a.m. March 16 for assault, gross misdemeanor DWI, driving on a revoked license and felony fleeing law enforcement after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies answered a complaint of an idling vehicle blocking a driveway in the 700 block of Pennington Place. Deputies found the subject asleep in his running vehicle and slow to hit the unlock button to open the door. At that time, deputies observed all the classic signs of intoxication and discovered the subject's revoked status. When asked to step out of the Blazer, the subject shifted into reverse and stomped on the gas. Deputies later discovered dark tire marks on the ground; their squad car was pushed back 3 feet. After deputies turned off the ignition, the subject tried to restart the vehicle and was tazed. During the ensuing search, deputies located marijuana in the center console of the vehicle and 1.96 grams of cocaine in the subject's jacket pocket. The subject has seven prior felony convictions that include fleeing police in a motor vehicle (twice), heroin trafficking, receiving a stolen vehicle, motor vehicle theft and a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO) violation.
• Two matching license plates were reported found March 16 along the roadway in the 3500 block of Labore Road.
• Employees at White Bear Lake Mitsubishi in the 3400 block of Highway 61 reported catalytic converters were stolen from three vehicles in their lot overnight March 17-18.
White Bear Township
• A Cambridge woman, 30, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. March 9 in the 1100 block of County Road J for driving after revocation and for gross misdemeanor providing false information to law enforcement following a traffic stop for suspicious driving conduct. Deputies on patrol for thefts from autos in the area observed the driver traveling at varying speeds below the posted 35 mph limit. The brake lights blinked off and on, and the vehicle slowed as if the driver was about to turn into random locations where no driveways or intersections were present. The driver eventually pulled into a driveway, backed out, then pulled into the White Bear Township Emagine Theater driveway. The driver, who said she didn't have her license with her, falsely identified herself under the name of an existing valid driver. The subject admitted to giving deputies her cousin's name because she was nervous and did not have a valid license.
• A Cambridge woman, 34, was arrested at 5:29 p.m. March 10 on Suzanne Circle and Franklin Avenue for third-degree DWI after deputies responded to a report of a female slumped behind her steering wheel on a public street. When deputies asked for identification, she presented a credit card instead, along with the classic symptoms of intoxication. While acting confused and aggressive, the subject could not tell deputies how she got there or whether she was in Woodbury or Oakdale. After failing several tests, the slumper blew a 0.095 on the portable breath test. The subject had a prior DWI conviction in 2018.
• Employees at Auto Zone in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive on March 18 reported an attempted payment with a forged check. The suspect left the store with the check.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.