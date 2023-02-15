The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
A Vadnais Heights woman, 23, was arrested on an outstanding warrant at 11:11 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 1100 block of County Road D after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of a domestic disturbance.
The Holiday gas station in the 1000 block of County Road E at 6:29 a.m. Jan. 18 reported misdemeanor theft after surveillance video showed a male entering the store late the previous evening and asking the clerk for a carton of cigarettes. After he showed his passport, he grabbed the carton of cigarettes off the counter and exited the store without paying.
A resident in the 100 block of Primrose Court reported a hit-and-run to a vehicle parked in the driveway overnight Jan. 17-18 or during the morning of Jan. 18 while she was out running errands. The complainant needed the report to initiate an insurance claim.
A resident in the 4200 block of McMenemy Street reported the front driver’s side window of his vehicle smashed in and miscellaneous items stolen from it overnight Jan. 18-19.
A snowblower was reported stolen from a front porch in the 400 block of Koehler Road at 4:06 a.m. Jan 19 after the homeowner viewed surveillance video of the thief clad in a North Face winter jacket.
A Maplewood woman, 68, was cited Jan. 20 on Centerville Road at Horizon Street for speeding and for operating a vehicle without insurance. The vehicle was towed and the driver was given a ride home.
A Walmart shopper reported a hit-and-run to the front end of her vehicle parked in the Walmart lot Jan. 21 while the complainant was shopping. Security video showed a truck and trailer driving past the caller’s vehicle, but showed no details about the accident.
A Maplewood woman, 21, was arrested on an active Dakota County warrant, and a St. Paul woman, 20, was cited Jan. 21 at the Walmart after they were detained by store employees for concealing $214.24 worth of items and passing all points of sale. Both adult females were cited for misdemeanor theft, and a juvenile accompanying them was trespassed. The arrested woman was transported to the Dakota County jail.
A Vadnais Heights man, 61, was arrested for domestic assault Jan. 21 in the 4200 block of Bridgewood Terrace. His case has been referred to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
A Spring Lake Park man, 26, was cited for disorderly conduct at 11:53 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 1100 block of County Road E after he was caught urinating on the outside wall of a restaurant.
White Bear Township
A Maplewood woman, 43, was banned from the Cub Foods store in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive after she was stopped by loss prevention personnel for trying to leave the store with a cart filled with stolen merchandise. The store chose to trespass her for disorderly conduct in lieu of citing her for theft. Deputies provided her with a courtesy ride to her residence.
A White Bear Township woman, 44, was arrested for DWI Jan. 17 in the 3900 block of Bellaire Avenue after deputies responded to an erroneous report of a domestic. The subject had driven her vehicle through the garage door and was trying to enter the house through an egress window at the back of the house. Deputies found the woman in the egress window well, smelling of a consumed alcoholic beverage. After a controlled substance was found in her purse, a search warrant was obtained, and the subject was transported to Regions Hospital for a blood draw. She was then booked at the law enforcement center.
A Forest Lake woman reported on Jan. 19 that the front driver’s side window of her vehicle was smashed in as it was parked in the Tamarack Nature Center lot in the 5200 block of Otter Lake Road. Her purse was stolen from inside the vehicle, and more than $2,000 was fraudulently charged to her credit and debit cards. The victim then canceled her cards.
