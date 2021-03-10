The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Little Canada woman was banned Feb. 22 from a business in the 900 block of Labore Industrial Court for disorderly conduct.
• Barnett White Bear Chrysler Jeep and Dodge in the 3400 block of Highway 61 reported a set of license plates stolen Feb. 22 from a vehicle at one of its dealerships. The plates were later recovered by Minnetonka police on a vehicle that had been stolen in their city.
• Walmart employees in the 800 block of County Road E on Feb. 22 reported that they had photos of an unidentified shoplifting subject. They turned the photos over to Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies for their report.
• A Minneapolis woman reported her boyfriend for pushing her out of a moving vehicle at 3:45 a.m. Feb. 24 on I-694 and Highway 61. The victim was turned over to medics to be checked.
• A St. Paul woman reported her vehicle's rear driver’s side window broken in Feb. 24 while she was walking at Sucker Lake County Park on County Road F. The neighboring vehicle was also damaged. Nothing was reported missing from the complainant's vehicle.
• A Maplewood woman reported the catalytic converter stolen from her Toyota Prius Feb. 24 while it was parked in an employee lot in the 3200 block of Labore Road.
• A vehicle stolen from St. Paul was reported recovered Feb. 24 in the 1000 block of County Road D.
• A Lakeland Shores woman reported a window on her vehicle shattered Feb. 25 while it was parked in an employee lot in the 1200 block of Willow Lake Blvd. A garage door opener was taken and a tire was slashed.
• A Little Canada woman, 20, was cited Feb. 25 at Walmart for shoplifting.
• Two St. Paul men, 22 and 29, were arrested at 12:17 a.m. Feb. 26 for fleeing officers after they had been caught trying to steal a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius parked at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of County Road D. The suspects took off at a high rate of speed when they spotted deputies and were apprended a short time later.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 39, was arrested Feb. 26 in the 400 block of Vadnais Road for domestic assault.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Greenhaven Drive on Feb. 26 reported providing debt collection phone scammers with a credit card number but was able to stop payment before the scammers could use the information.
• A Columbia Heights man, 32, was arrested Feb. 26 in the 3200 block of Highway 61 for stealing a vehicle from South St. Paul and for DUI after deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle with a man asleep in it for an extended period of time. The plates on the stolen vehicle had been stolen from a Forest Lake man. Deputies who looked through the vehicle window at the sleeping man also saw hypodermic needles in plain sight.
• A resident in the 1100 block of County Road D on Feb. 26 reported finding a rear plate on her vehicle that had been stolen from W. St. Paul and used in a gas drive-off. Burnsville police reported that the victim's own plate was placed on a vehicle that had been stolen from Blaine and recovered March 1 in Carver County.
• A St. Paul woman, 35, was arrested Feb. 26 on Vadnais Drive and Berwood Avenue on a felony warrant following a traffic stop.
White Bear Township
• A St. Paul woman reported a purse stolen from her vehicle Feb. 21 while it was parked at the dog park in the 5700 block of Otter Lake Road. The front passenger window was broken in for access. The credit cards were later used in Blaine.
• A Plymouth woman, 36, was arrested Feb. 22 at the Holiday gas station in the 5900 block of Highway 61 for criminal damage to property after she was witnessed writing graffiti on walls and pumps.
• A Minneapolis man was arrested Feb. 26 in the 5700 block of Otter View Trail for domestic assault by strangulation. The case has been sent to the city attorney for review of possible charges.
