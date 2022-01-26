The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A resident in the 3200 block of Meadow Brook Court reported a jar of coins containing less than $5 stolen from a vehicle parked in the driveway overnight Jan. 7-8,after the front passenger window was smashed in.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a Kia Sportage parked in a driveway in the 300 block of Lily Pond Lane overnight Jan. 7-8.
• A pile of junk mail and a few pieces of personal mail from the 3500 block of English Street was reported found Jan. 8 in the 3600 block of Oak Creek Drive. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies returned most of the mail to the owners. The rest was placed into property.
• An unidentified female was reported Jan. 8 for incorrectly scanning $48.41 worth of items at the Walmart self-checkout in the 800 block of County Road E and arguing with loss prevention staff when confronted. She placed the stolen items into her vehicle and left the property before deputies arrived.
• A New Brighton man, 30, was arrested on an outstanding warrant at 12:31 a.m. Jan. 10 after deputies were called out to the scene of disorderly conduct at a bar in the 1100 block of County Road E .
• A resident in the 3100 block of Centerville Road on Jan. 10 reported unemployment benefits fraudulently applied for in his name.
• A Ham Lake woman, 29, was cited Jan. 10 at the Walmart for theft after she was observed concealing items and exiting the store without paying for them. When she was stopped after leaving the store, she fled the scene, leaving behind the stolen items and her wallet, which contained her Minnesota identification. When she returned to the store to retrieve her wallet, she became cooperative and was cited for misdemeanor theft before being released. A St. Paul woman, 28, was also cited for shoplifting that same evening.
• A New Brighton woman reported her purse stolen from her vehicle Jan. 11 while it was parked at Sucker Lake Creek Park. Thieves smashed the rear window of the vehicle for access and later tried unsuccessfully to use a credit card from the purse to purchase items. They were unable to do so because the victim had canceled the card. The next day, the victim recalled that she had a tracking device in the purse, which she was able to locate in the back of a garbage truck in St. Paul. The garbage truck driver helped her recover her purse with all the contents inside except for $42 in cash.
• A New Hope man, 30, was arrested on a warrant Jan. 11 in the 900 block of County Road E after deputies were dispatched out to the Target parking lot regarding an adult male with several warrants out for his arrest.
• Deputies on Jan. 12 recovered a stolen vehicle belonging to a Hugo woman in the Perkins parking lot in the 1000 block of County Road E. The vehicle had been in the parking lot for the past month, and the license plate did not match the vehicle identification number. The plate had belonged to a vehicle stolen from Coon Rapids.
• A Lino Lakes man reported his 2001 Ford pickup truck stolen Jan. 12 from the Target parking lot after the doors of the vehicle didn’t lock and the victim left his keys inside the vehicle. The vehicle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A Savage man, 32, was arrested for attempted armed robbery at 5:24 a.m. Jan. 13, after he tried unsuccessfully to rob a convenience store in the 3200 block of Highway 61 at 3:41 a.m. and fled. A Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued on his vehicle, and St. Paul police located his vehicle two hours later and arrested him for St. Paul incidents. Deputies arrived on scene to tow the vehicle to the impound lot for processing.
White Bear Township
• A resident in the 1100 block of County Road H2 on Jan. 14 reported being swindled out of $10,000 in gift cards to a scammer who claimed she had won a $300,000 prize and needed to pay advance fees.
• A rear license plate was reported stolen Jan. 15 from the 5400 block of Williams Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.