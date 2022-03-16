The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
•Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Feb. 14 conducted a traffic stop on a Vadnais Heights woman, 23, whose vehicle displayed a license plate under an impound order. Deputies removed the plate and placed it into evidence for destruction.
•The front passenger window of a vehicle parked in a lot in the 1100 block of County Road D was reported smashed in overnight Feb. 15-16, and a gym bag containing Apple air pods and running shoes was stolen.
•A Maplewood man, 19, was arrested Feb. 17 in the 900 block of County Road E on outstanding Washington and Ramsey county sheriff’s office warrants after deputies were called out to the scene of a male loitering at a business for the past two weeks. While identifying the male, deputies discovered the warrants.
•A Vadnais Heights woman, 21, was arrested on a warrant just after midnight Feb. 18 in the 900 block of County Road D after deputies were called out to the scene of a parked vehicle that appeared to be swaying. On closer inspection, deputies discovered people inside the vehicle having intercourse. The female half of the partnership had a warrant out on her.
•The Holiday Inn Express & Suites in the 1100 block of County Road E on Feb. 18 reported six brass plumbing fittings worth $170 stolen off the sprinkler system. Two other nearby hotels reported the same crime.
•A North St. Paul woman, 29, was cited Feb. 18 at the Walmart store in the 800 block of County Road E for domestic assault following an argument during a custody exchange, which led to criminal damage to property and misdemeanor domestic assault. The pregnant suspect was released from the scene to be charged out of custody.
White Bear Township
•A resident in the 2500 block of Roth Place on Feb. 14 reported receiving a phone call claiming to be from Century Link advising her that she was owed $200 because she wasn’t using her 5G. The caller further advised the complainant that they messed up the decimal and accidentally deposited $20,000 into her account, from which she needed to withdraw $18,000 by wire transferring that amount. This transaction was unsuccessful, so the caller advised the complainant that she needed to withdraw $10,000 and send it to an address in Savannah, Georgia, which she did. The scammers contacted the complainant again to ask her to buy $5,000 in Target and Walmart gift cards. At this point, the victim contacted her bank for help.
•A resident in the 3900 block of Lakewood Avenue on Feb. 17 reported receiving a letter claiming to be from the Minnesota unemployment office and stating that he had received an overpayment and that he needed to repay the overage. When the complainant contacted the unemployment office to advise them that he didn’t request any benefits, he was advised to make a police report.
•A resident in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive on Feb. 18 reported receiving an email asking for identifying information. She entered her Social Security number, believing the email really was from PayPal. When she realized it wasn’t PayPal, she contacted the company, which advised her to file a police report. She was given additional resources about preventing identity theft.
•Residents in the 1600 block of Hammond Road on Feb. 23 reported a utility account in Odessa, Texas, opened in their names, following a data breach several years ago when they had their identifies stolen. While monitoring their credit, the complainants noticed delinquent charges on the bogus utility account.
•The Water Gremlin Company in the 4400 block of Otter Lake Road on Feb. 26 reported pallets stolen from the business after the complainant stopped by the business and found a suspicious truck parked in the loading dock while an unknown person loaded pallets into the truck. When the complainant confronted the suspect and told him to return the pallets, the suspect put approximately 10 of the pallets back and kept the rest before fleeing eastbound on County Road F. Camera surveillance footage to identify the suspect is awaited.
— Loretta Harding
