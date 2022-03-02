The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A St. Paul man, 31, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 3200 block of Highway 61 for assault, misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies had responded to a call reporting that a female driver had pulled over to the side of the road after being struck on the side of the head by her husband in the passenger seat.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 29, was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Feb. 10 in the 800 block of County Road D for misdemeanor domestic assault, assault and disorderly conduct after he punched another male, 28, in the face.
• A resident in the 3200 block of Edgerton Street on Feb. 11 reported his unlocked vehicle stolen after he left it running with the keys inside to retrieve a wallet from inside the house. After the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, it was recovered by Minneapolis Police the next day in the 1600 block of Golden Valley Road with minor damage and no key fob.
• An Edina man, 39, was arrested for third-degree DWI shortly before 1:00 a.m. Feb. 11 in the area of Rice Street and I-694 after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies on routine patrol conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle that was failing to maintain a single lane. After the driver performed poorly on field sobriety tests, he was booked for the enhanced offense due to a previous DWI conviction within the past 10 years.
• A North St. Paul man was arrested on multiple warrants and for fleeing police in a motor vehicle at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in the area of County Road E and International Drive, after deputies assisted the White Bear Lake Police Department in serving multiple warrants. The slow pursuit lasted nine minutes, covered two miles and ended when the agencies conducted a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver.
• A St. Paul woman 26, was arrested Feb. 12 in the 800 block of County Road E for receiving stolen property and being in possession of a controlled substance after deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle without license plates. A vehicle identification check during the traffic stop revealed the vehicle belonged to a Minneapolis man and had been stolen out of St. Paul.
• A vehicle was reported stolen Feb. 12 from a business in the 3200 block of Highway 61 after its owner left it running with the keys inside to enter the store. The vehicle was then logged into the NCIC. A cell phone left in the vehicle was tracked to an apartment building in Oakdale. Deputies looked for the vehicle at that address but were unable to find it or enter the apartment building to search for the phone.
• The Walmart store in the 800 block of County Road E on Feb. 12 reported a female for not scanning all her items at the self-checkout. Although she was stopped by loss prevention personnel at the door and made to give up most of her items, she is suspected of leaving with more items concealed in her purse.
• A Vadnais Heights woman, 23, was arrested on a warrant Feb. 12 in the 900 block of Evergreen Court after deputies were dispatched out on a report of domestic assault.
